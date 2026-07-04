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  • By Hania Jamil
  • Updated 12 hours ago
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Victoria Beckham includes 'amazing' Brooklyn in 27th anniversary tribute to David Beckham

Victoria Beckham and David Beckham mark 27th wedding anniversary with heartfelt notes

  • By Hania Jamil
  • Updated 12 hours ago
Victoria Beckham includes amazing Brooklyn in 27th anniversary tribute to David Beckham
Victoria Beckham includes 'amazing' Brooklyn in 27th anniversary tribute to David Beckham

Victoria Beckham and David Beckham are celebrating 27 years of marriage amid headline-making family drama.

On Saturday, July 4, the fashion designer hailed her husband in a sweet tribute, which also included their four children.

Posting a snap of herself kissing David on the cheek, Victoria penned, "After 27 years of marriage, four amazing children and countless matching outfits, you're still my everything."

"Happy anniversary!! I love you so much," she added.

Meanwhile, the football legend shared a carousel of clicks, dated back to their dating era, to mark the special occassion.

"29 years together , 27 years married & you have given me everything I could ever wish for. Our proudest achievement will always be our family. I love you & Happy Anniversary," David noted.

Victoria and David exchanged vows on July 4, 1999, with their first-born Brooklyn Beckham as their ring bearer.

Brooklym Beckham's estrangement

The heartfelt tribute came amid a public feud involving their eldest son, who made a slew of bombshell claims against his parents in January.

Brooklyn called out Victoria and Beckham for their curated public image and mistreatment of his wife, Nicola Peltz.

In a shocking move, he also sent his parents a legal notice warning they can only contact him through lawyers and warned them against tagging him on social media.

However, the legal notice did not stop Brooklyn from throwing shade at him father last month in a World Cup ad for DoorDash.

It showed the 27-year-old throwing his match tickets onto a coffee table, which had a £250,000 designer watch gifted to him by his father and a stack of unopened letters.

Besides Brooklyn, Victoria and David have three other childrens: Romeo, 23; Cruz, 21; and Harper, 14.

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