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  • By Sidra Khan
  • Updated 11 hours ago
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Kim Kardashian blasted over hyping North West’s debut tour: ‘You’re going to regret’

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian’s eldest child North West is set to join rapper Molly Santana for her upcoming debut tour

  • By Sidra Khan
  • Updated 11 hours ago
Kim Kardashian blasted over hyping North West’s debut tour: ‘You’re going to regret’
Kim Kardashian blasted over hyping North West’s debut tour: ‘You’re going to regret’

North West is all set to hit the road – and no one can match her mum Kim Kardashian’s excitement.

The Kardashians star took to her official Instagram account on Friday, July 3, to hype up her eldest child, North West’s upcoming debut tour, Kimokawaii, for which she is set to join rapper Molly Santana.

“Kimokawaii tour. Ticket link on my story @northwest @mollysantana,” captioned Kardashian alongside a carousel of four images showing heartfelt bond between her 13-year-old daughter and the 21-year-old American rapper and singer.

She also promoted the concerts on her Instagram Stories, reposting the tour's poster and adding a message, "Are you ready?"

Fans’ reactions

While Kim Kardashian aimed to hype up North West’s upcoming tour with her post, the update sparked outrage among fans, who slammed the mother of four for encouraging her young daughter’s rage rap.

“Encouraging this in a 12 yo is wild work,” wrote a first, while a second stated, “You’re going to regret supporting this.”

P.C. Instagram
P.C. Instagram 

A third stated, “What is this generation nowadays like the music? Is this music? I’m confused just a 90s baby. Trying to figure out what these kids are doing.”

“Kim you need a consult with @khloekardashian for parenting,” a fourth slammed.

Meanwhile, a fifth expressed fury, penning, ‘I’m really surprised that you are ok with this.”

North West’s debut tour

The Kimokawaii Tour is a 14-show co-headlining U.S. and Canada tour by post-rage rappers North West and Molly Santana.

Set to kick off in Dallas, Texas, on August 5, the tour will conclude in Los Angeles, California, on August 27, 2026.

Kimokawaii Tour stops

North West and Molly Santana are set to perform in Dallas, Houston, Atlanta, Silver Spring, Philadelphia, New York, Boston, Toronto, Royal Oak, Chicago, Boulder, Phoenix, San Francisco, and Los Angeles, as part of their Kimokawaii Tour.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West children

Kim Kardashian and her former husband Kanye West share four children – North West, Saint West, Chicago West, and Psalm West.

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