Sports
  • By Bushra Saleem
  • Updated 28 minutes ago
Make us preferred on Google
Sports

Ronaldo welcomed by hundreds of fans in Toronto after World Cup milestone

Cristiano Ronaldo ends World Cup knockout curse, prepares for Portugal vs Spain round of 16 clash

  • By Bushra Saleem
  • Updated 28 minutes ago
Ronaldo welcomed by hundreds of fans in Toronto after World Cup milestone
Ronaldo welcomed by hundreds of fans in Toronto after World Cup milestone

Cristiano Ronaldo and the Portugal squad received an overwhelmingly massive welcome in Toronto as thousands of fans gathered at Pearson International Airport and outside their hotel.

The crowds erupted when Ronaldo stepped onto a balcony to wave and greet supporters, celebrating their 2-1 victory over Croatia.

Ronaldo ended his long-standing FIFA World Cup knockout-stage drought by scoring a goal in Portugal’s Round of 32 clash against Croatia at the Toronto Stadium on Friday, July 2.

Cristiano Ronaldo greet fans in Toronto

The five-time Ballon d’Or award winner after sending national team into the round of 16 for an electrifying clash against Lamine Yamal’s Spain.

After arriving at the hotel, CR7 and other Portugal players were welcomed by a large crowd gathered outside their hotel.

The Al Nassr star appeared in the hotel balcony to wave back to the hundreds of fan and gave response to their loud cheers.

He also shared the video on his Instagram to thank for overwhelming support from Toronto. 

Ronaldo opens up on international retirement

Cristiano Ronaldo said he will make a decision regarding his future with the national team after the World Cup but insists "it's not important right now."

Ronaldo, 41, helped Portugal progress to the Round-of-16 after scoring an equaliser from the penalty spot in Thursday's 2-1 win over Croatia in Toronto.

Asked after the game about reports in Portugal claiming that Ronaldo will retire from international duty after this tournament, the Al Nassr star told Sport TV: "The future isn't important right now. I'll talk about it ... I'll have time -- after we win or lose -- to talk to my family, and then make decisions the way I do. I don't make decisions on the spur of the moment anymore; now I take everything calmly. For now, it's about enjoying today."

Ronaldo is the all-time men's international goalscorer with 146 goals in 232 appearances for Portugal since making his debut in 2003.

Travis Kelce breaks silence on Taylor Swift's viral AI photo just hours before NYC wedding
Travis Kelce breaks silence on Taylor Swift's viral AI photo just hours before NYC wedding
Cristiano Ronaldo dedicates Portugal World Cup knock out win to Diogo Jota
Cristiano Ronaldo dedicates Portugal World Cup knock out win to Diogo Jota
Wimbledon 2026: Arthur Fery reaches third round in stunning comeback
Wimbledon 2026: Arthur Fery reaches third round in stunning comeback
USA ends 24-years World Cup wait with historic win over Bosnia
USA ends 24-years World Cup wait with historic win over Bosnia
Sony announces PlayStation Plus monthly games for July 2026
Sony announces PlayStation Plus monthly games for July 2026
Novak Djokovic prank with Wimbledon ball sparks frenzy: ‘Practical Djoker’
Novak Djokovic prank with Wimbledon ball sparks frenzy: ‘Practical Djoker’
David Beckham praises ‘true leader’ Harry Kane after England win over Congo
David Beckham praises ‘true leader’ Harry Kane after England win over Congo
Calais Campbell’s brother charged with murder after mother found dead
Calais Campbell’s brother charged with murder after mother found dead
Sony to halt production of physical discs for PlayStation starting in 2028
Sony to halt production of physical discs for PlayStation starting in 2028
Bobby Bonilla Day 2026: The story behind the Mets’ $30M contract
Bobby Bonilla Day 2026: The story behind the Mets’ $30M contract
Serena Williams sparks controversy with post-match antics after Wimbledon exit
Serena Williams sparks controversy with post-match antics after Wimbledon exit
Roblox Haze Seas codes for July 2026 to redeem exciting rewards
Roblox Haze Seas codes for July 2026 to redeem exciting rewards

Popular News

Trump to headline ‘Salute to America 250’ amid heat alert

Trump to headline ‘Salute to America 250’ amid heat alert
40 minutes ago
King Charles keeps composure as security responds to tense public moment

King Charles keeps composure as security responds to tense public moment
2 hours ago
Will Justin Bieber perform at 2026 FIFA World Cup final? Here's what we know

Will Justin Bieber perform at 2026 FIFA World Cup final? Here's what we know
2 hours ago