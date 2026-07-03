Ronaldo welcomed by hundreds of fans in Toronto after World Cup milestone

Cristiano Ronaldo and the Portugal squad received an overwhelmingly massive welcome in Toronto as thousands of fans gathered at Pearson International Airport and outside their hotel.
The crowds erupted when Ronaldo stepped onto a balcony to wave and greet supporters, celebrating their 2-1 victory over Croatia.
Ronaldo ended his long-standing FIFA World Cup knockout-stage drought by scoring a goal in Portugal’s Round of 32 clash against Croatia at the Toronto Stadium on Friday, July 2.
Cristiano Ronaldo greet fans in Toronto
The five-time Ballon d’Or award winner after sending national team into the round of 16 for an electrifying clash against Lamine Yamal’s Spain.
After arriving at the hotel, CR7 and other Portugal players were welcomed by a large crowd gathered outside their hotel.
The Al Nassr star appeared in the hotel balcony to wave back to the hundreds of fan and gave response to their loud cheers.
He also shared the video on his Instagram to thank for overwhelming support from Toronto.
Ronaldo opens up on international retirement
Cristiano Ronaldo said he will make a decision regarding his future with the national team after the World Cup but insists "it's not important right now."
Ronaldo, 41, helped Portugal progress to the Round-of-16 after scoring an equaliser from the penalty spot in Thursday's 2-1 win over Croatia in Toronto.
Asked after the game about reports in Portugal claiming that Ronaldo will retire from international duty after this tournament, the Al Nassr star told Sport TV: "The future isn't important right now. I'll talk about it ... I'll have time -- after we win or lose -- to talk to my family, and then make decisions the way I do. I don't make decisions on the spur of the moment anymore; now I take everything calmly. For now, it's about enjoying today."
Ronaldo is the all-time men's international goalscorer with 146 goals in 232 appearances for Portugal since making his debut in 2003.