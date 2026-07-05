Hailey Bieber marks July 4th with unfiltered snap of her and her ‘favorite boy’: See

Hailey Bieber and her “favorite boy” are celebrating the Fourth of July.
The Rhode founder took to her official Instagram Stories on Saturday, July 4, to mark the 250th independence day of the United States of America with a special selfie.
The photo featured the Vogue model flaunting her flawless, makeup-free complexion as pouted for the camera. Dressed casually in a grey shirt, Hailey kept her look effortlessly natural, with her hair away from the face, allowing her radiant skin to take center stage.
Joining her for the selfie was her one-year-old baby boy, Jack Blues Bieber, whom he shares with her husband, Justin Bieber.
As always, Hailey kept her little one’s face out of view, sharing only a glimpse of his head, which showed off his bright blonde hair.
“happy 4th from me and my favorite boy,” she wished.
Hailey and Justin Bieber relationship and marriage
Hailey Bieber first dated Justin Bieber for about a month in December 2015 before they broke up in January 2016.
The couple reconciled in June 2018 after the Sorry crooner’s split from his longtime on-and-off girlfriend Selena Gomez.
In July 2018, they got engaged and confirmed in November that they had tied the knot in a private ceremony.
On September 30, 2019, Hailey and Justin held a second wedding ceremony in South Carolina, and nearly five years later welcomed their first and only child, son Jack Blues Bieber, on August 22, 2024.
Hailey Bieber on navigating motherhood
During her appearance at Vogue’s Forces of Fashion event in Australia on February 13, 2026, Hailey Bieber opened up about how she navigates motherhood as a working mom and shared her top tips.
“Having a great partner is really important. And sharing responsibilities,” she said, continuing, “I’m here working and my son is at home with his dad living his best life. Having that support is very freeing and makes the decision a little bit easier.”
The American businesswoman added, "I do have help. I have full-time help and I’m super not ashamed to say that, and I would never shy away from talking about that because I wouldn't be able to have my career and do the things that I do without the help, and I'm really grateful for that."
She added that if her son was not with her, he was with his father, noting that he was always surrounded by family and was either with one of his parents or godparents.