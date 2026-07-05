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  • By Sidra Khan
  • Updated 9 hours ago
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Princess Kate reveals Charlotte’s extremely emotional reaction after Three Peaks Challenge

Kate Middelton shares unseen photos with Prince William and kids taken after successfully completing Three Peaks Challenge

  • By Sidra Khan
  • Updated 9 hours ago
Princess Kate reveals Charlotte’s extremely emotional reaction after Three Peaks Challenge
Princess Kate reveals Charlotte’s extremely emotional reaction after Three Peaks Challenge

Princess Charlotte could not hold back her tears after her mum’s major feat.

Last week, the Princess of Wales proudly shared her remarkable milestone, revealing that she completed the National Three Peaks Challenge, embracing her toughest challenge yet following her cancer battle.

The National Three Peaks Challenge is an endurance event where participants attempt to climb the highest mountains in Scotland, England, and Wales within 24 hours. The grueling trek covers 23 miles of walking over 10,000 feet of ascent.

Today, on Sunday, July 5, the future queen posted a carousel of unseen family photos on Instagram taken right after she completed the grueling challenge.


The snaps featured her daughter, Princess Charlotte’s extremely emotional reaction, seeing her mum complete the intense challenge.

Following Catherine’s challenge, Charlotte tightly hugged her mother and cried her eyes out, marking a deeply emotional mother-daughter moment between the two.

To support the Princess of Wales in the extreme challenge, her husband, Prince William, sons, Prince George and Prince Louis, and her parents, Carole and Michael Middleton, also joined her at the mountain.

Princess Kate reveals Charlotte’s extremely emotional reaction after Three Peaks Challenge

The snaps also showed William, George, and Louis warmly embracing Kate.

In the post’s caption, Princess Kate wrote, “This time last week, completing the National Three Peaks Challenge. A huge thank you to everybody who has supported The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity.”

Fans’ comments

On the post, a royal fan commented, “Just a mom and her kids being proud of her.”

“These are such precious, priceless, incredible photos,” wrote a second.

A third added, “Aww I love these pictures!! Thank you for this beautiful surprise. your family is so proud of you! We all are.”

Why did Princess Kate take Three Peaks Challenge?

Princess Kate took on the National Three Peaks Challenge to support and raise funds for the Royal Marsden Cancer Charity, where she serves as Joint Patron with Prince William.

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