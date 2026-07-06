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  • By Fatima Hassan
  • Updated 5 hours ago
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Adele makes surprise return for special reason, breaking two-year hiatus?

The 'Skyfall' crooner announced musical break in July 2024

  • By Fatima Hassan
  • Updated 5 hours ago
Adele makes surprise return for special reason, breaking two-year hiatus?
Adele makes surprise return for special reason, breaking two-year hiatus?

Adele has made a surprise return to the entertainment industry for a special reason.

The English singer – who announced a break from her music career in July 2024 has finally made a rare appearance at Silverstone, a motor racing circuit in England.

Adele attended the racing competition to support her teenage son, Angelo, who has chosen a profession way too different from his singer mother.

During the British Grand Prix appearance, the Skyfall crooner wore a necklace spelling out ‘Mummy’ as she joined fellow celebrities in the VIP paddock area.

The multi-award-winning singer also gave a subtle nod to her son as she opted for a customised T-shirt, celebrating the 2025 World Champion, featuring his face and a McLaren.

Adele returns for a special cause?

Before this appearance, Adele made rare remarks about her champion boy and his passion and love towards F1 racing.

“He just sort of asked about it a couple of years ago, and I was like, ‘Alright, I don’t know many teenagers now that have an actual passion. So I’m really trying to encourage it,” the critically-acclaimed musician noted.

Heartfelt confession about son, Angleo

The proud mother additionally noted, “When your kid has an interest, you have to get into it, and more importantly, I think you have to be interested in it.”

Adele's divorce with her ex Simon Konecki

It is pertinent to note that Adele has been single-handedly taking care of her son, as she co-parents Angelo with her ex-husband, Simon Konecki.

The two announced their high-profile separation in April 2019, after the singer officially filed for divorce in September 2019.

After parting ways with Simon, Adele is now engaged to her fiancé, Rich Paul, whom she’s been with since 2021.

Is Adele making a musical break?

Two years ago, the musician shocked the internet, revealing that she had put her music career on hold after wrapping up an upcoming concert in Munich.

At the time, the singer said, “I want a big break after this, and I think I want to do other creative things just for a little while. You know, I don't even sing at home at all. How strange is that?”

Since then, she has been on a break from her music career and has not teased any upcoming musical projects.

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