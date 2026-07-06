'House of the Dragon' episode 3 takes dark turn with major character developments

House of the Dragon raised the stakes in Episode 3 with a series of shocking twists, delivering major character developments.
Game of Thrones remains heavily criticized for Daenerys Targaryen's abrupt transformation into a mass killer, a twist many fans felt lacked proper development.
Yet despite that controversial ending, the franchise found new life with House of the Dragon.
The latest episode begins with Daemon Targaryen, joined by Ulf and Hugh, confronting Lord Ormund Hightower to declare the war over and announce Rhaenyra Targaryen as the rightful ruler of Westeros.
Though reluctant, Ormund pledges loyalty and surrenders Alicent's youngest son, Daeron, as a sign of goodwill.
The episode then shifts entirely to Rhaenyra Targaryen, following her first full day as Queen of Westeros as she confronts mounting challenges.
The character-driven story is elevated by Ramin Djawadi's dramatic score, underscoring Rhaenyra's struggle to uphold the peaceful legacy of her father, Viserys I Targaryen.
After Otto Hightower's execution, Rhaenyra Targaryen attempts to reconcile with Alicent Hightower by introducing her to the boy believed to be Daeron—only to discover he is an impostor.
Furious, Rhaenyra orders the Greens' tapestries burned, marking a darker turn in her reign.
The episode also deepens Rhaenyra's character, with Emma D'Arcy delivering a standout performance that charts the queen's increasingly complex transformation.
Episode 3 shifts the spotlight firmly onto Rhaenyra Targaryen, delivering one of the series' most character-driven chapters.
While the episode opens with Daemon Targaryen securing Lord Ormund Hightower's submission and declaring the war over, the focus soon turns to Rhaenyra's first full day as Queen of Westeros.
Last week’s episode of House of the Dragon
Although last week's episode ended with Rhaenyra Targaryen seizing King's Landing, the latest chapter focuses on the challenges that follow.
She discovers the royal treasury is empty, the fractured Triarchy is attacking villages, and both Aemond Targaryen and Aegon II Targaryen have vanished.
Believing Aegon's fate is uncertain, Rhaenyra orders him declared dead.