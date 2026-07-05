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  • By Sidra Khan
  • Updated 42 minutes ago
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Donna Kelce makes heartfelt statement after Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce dreamy wedding

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce tied the knot at NYC’s Madison Square Garden after three years of relationship

  • By Sidra Khan
  • Updated 42 minutes ago
Donna Kelce makes heartfelt statement after Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce dreamy wedding
Donna Kelce makes heartfelt statement after Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce dreamy wedding

Donna Kelce has only one word response to describe Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding – Magical!

Two days after the lovebirds tied the knot in a star-studded but private ceremony at New York City’s Madison Square Garden, the NFL star’s mum appeared on an interview with Macy, which was posted to Instagram on Sunday, July 5.

While attending Macy's 50th Fourth of July Celebration in NYC on Saturday, July 4, Donna was asked to share details about Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding.

Remaining tight-lipped on the details, the 74-year-old responded to the question by describing the ceremony in one word.

“I really can't say a heck of a lot except it was magical, man, magical," said Donna in a heartfelt statement.


Mama Kelce also flashed back to the time when she and Ed Kelce took their sons, Travis and Jason Kelce, to watch the July 4th fireworks as children.

“I remember I used to take the boys down to Lake Erie and we would watch the fireworks in Euclid, Ohio, and we had the best time,” she said.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce wedding details

Shortly after Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce said “I do” in the dreamy ceremony, the Lover hitmaker’s representative shared details of the wedding in a delightful statement.


"The bride and groom’s wedding ceremony looks have been created by Christian Dior Haute Couture. They are designed by Jonathan Anderson, Creative Director of Dior Women’s, Men’s and Haute Couture Collections, in close collaboration with the Bride and Groom. This is the designer's first couture wedding dress for a world-renowned celebrity,” the statement read.

It continued, “Their shoes were custom made by Christian Louboutin and the bride wore Cartier jewelry.”

“Taylor & Travis did not have bridesmaids or groomsmen. Instead, her brother Austin Swift served as Taylor’s Man of Honor and Jason Kelce was Travis’ Best Man. The ceremony joined both families together and was officiated by friend Adam Sandler," they further added.

When did Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce begin dating?

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce began dating in mid-2023, and announced their engagement in August 2025.

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