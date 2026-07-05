Lily Collins, Ashley Park debut eye-catching looks on ‘Emily in Paris’ final season set

When it comes to turning heads, Lily Collins and Ashley Park know how to steal the spotlight.
On Sunday, July 5, the official Instagram account of PEOPLE Magazine shared a delightful post, dropping snaps of the American actresses debuting eye-catching looks as they filmed for the sixth and final season of their hit Netflix show Emily in Paris.
“They're back! #LilyCollins and #AshleyPark were spotted filming for the final season of 'Emily in Paris' on the streets of Paris this week,” they captioned.
In the snaps, Collins can be seen exuding glam in a sleeveless knit oversized vest adorned with intricate red, black, white and beige geometric pattern and a fluffy white feather-trim detail.
She paired the vest with matching trousers and layered it over a long-sleeved shirt featuring a deep red and brown print.
The mother of one accessorized her look with statement jewelry, understated makeup, and styled her hair in a sleek, chin-length bob parted to one side, bringing Emily Cooper to life once again.
Meanwhile, Ashley Park looked gorgeous in a bold monochromatic and vibrant bubblegum-pink ensemble featuring a subtle geometric pattern.
She complemented her outfit with matching satin gloves, a coordinating beret, delicate drop earrings and soft, glamorous makeup.
Fans’ reactions
Commenting on PEOPLE’s post, fans showered the duo with heartfelt praise and love.
“Can’t wait,” anticipated one, while another expressed sadness over the upcoming season being the show’s final one, writing, “Why final.”
A third stated, “They look gorgeous.”
'Emily in Paris' sixth and final season
In May 2026, Netflix shocked fans by announcing that Emily in Paris Season 6 will be the show’s final installment.
“Making ‘Emily in Paris’ with this extraordinary cast and crew has been the trip of a lifetime,” said the show’s creator Darren Star.
He continued, “As we embark on the final season, I am so grateful to Netflix, Paramount, and, most importantly, the fans who have taken this incredible journey with us. We can’t wait to share this last chapter with you. Thank you for letting us be a part of your lives, inspiring your dreams of travel and your love of Paris. We will always have ‘Emily in Paris!’”
'Emily in Paris' Season 6 cast
The final season of Emily in Paris will mark the return of the series regulars Lily Collins, Ashley Park, Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, Lucas Bravo, Lucien Laviscount, Samuel Arnold, Bruno Gouery, William Abadie, Paul Forman, and Minnie Driver.
'Emily in Paris' Season 6 release date
While the official release date for Emily in Paris Season 6 has not been announced yet, the show is confirmed to premiere in late 2026.