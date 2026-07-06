Country star Nate Smith reveals his lifestyle changes behind 70-pound weight loss

Nate Smith has opened up about his dramatic weight loss journey, revealing he has shed more than 70 pounds after making major lifestyle changes and admitting he once became "totally out of breath" just from tying his shoes.
At the Tight Ends & Friends Concert in Nashville on June 23, the 40-year-old singer opened up to PEOPLE about his ongoing weight loss journey and future fitness goals.
“I think I want to get under 200 lbs.,” Smith said at the event, presented by Reese's.
He went on to share, “So I was like 275 lbs., somewhere in that world. But I want to get down to like 185 lbs. again.”
Smith said his primary motivation is maintaining the energy needed to give fans his best performance every time he takes the stage.
The country star added that improving how he feels in his clothes is part of his journey.
He explained, "I just feel better. It's nice to be able to wear clothes that I like."
“This is a large," Smith continued, referring to his attire for the night.
He stated, "I've been double X for the last five or six years, so I'm feeling really good."
Further reflecting on how his life has changed since his weight loss, Smith mentioned, “I don't sweat anymore, which is amazing."
"I used to be totally out of breath tying my shoes," he added, before saying, “I can jump around a lot more."
Nate Smith on weight loss journey
The Bulletproof singer embarked on his health journey in November 2024 after a severe upper respiratory infection prompted him to reassess his eating and drinking habits.
During a 2025 conversation, Smith opened up about struggling physically at his highest weight.
He recalled knowing his habits were harming him but feeling unable to stop or knowing where to begin.
After cutting back on alcohol, increasing his protein intake and reducing his daily calories, he dropped from 280 to 225 pounds in just four months.