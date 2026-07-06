Penélope Cruz makes rare remarks on 16 years of marriage to Javier Bardem

Javier Bardem and Penélope Cruz are relationship goals!
The 52-year-old Spanish actress, currently publicising her new film The Invite, opened up about her 16 years of marriage with the Oscar-winning actor.
Speaking with People, she shared her dynamics and how she navigates life while being married to the American actor.
Cruz shared that she is still “learning” about their relationship despite being together for more than three decades.
Penélope Cruz reflects on her relationship
Furthermore, she reflected on how people continue to evolve, saying, “I feel like I’m still learning [in my relationship, you know? And I am with somebody that I’ve known for 33 years.”
“I really know that person, but it’s like, is there a day where you really get to know yourself? No. So the same with your partner,” she noted.
During the candid conversation, Cruz, whose real name is Penélope Cruz Sánchez, also recalled how their romance began after reuniting on Vicky Cristina Barcelona.
How did Javier Bardem and Penélope Cruz develop feelings for each other?
For those unfamiliar, Penélope Cruz and Javier Bardem first crossed paths in 1992 while filming the Spanish dark comedy Jamón Jamón.
In an old interview with GQ magazine, the Skyfall actor said that while there was “obvious” chemistry between them, “nothing happened”.
“Neither of us would make the first move; I don't know if we were shy or trying to be too professional. Anyway, it got to the very last day of filming, and nothing had happened. So I thought,” Bardem remarked.
Penélope Cruz and javier Bardem's complete relationship timeline
For those unaware, Penélope Cruz and Javier Bardem, who are infamously private about their relationship, tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in the Bahamas in July 2010.
The couple announced the arrival of their first child, a son named Leo Encinas Cruz, in January 2011, followed by daughter Luna Encinas Cruz in July 2013.
Now, Penélope Cruz recently appeared alongside Olivia Wilde in the super hit movie, The Invite, which premiered in theatres on June 26th, 2026.