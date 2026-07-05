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  • By Sidra Khan
  • Updated 9 hours ago
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Selena Gomez excites with major announcement after BFF Taylor Swift wedding

The ‘Sunset Blvd’ singer sparks buzz among fans with an exciting announcement after Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding

  • By Sidra Khan
  • Updated 9 hours ago
Selena Gomez excites with major announcement after BFF Taylor Swift wedding
Selena Gomez excites with major announcement after BFF Taylor Swift wedding

Selena Gomez has sparked excitement among fans with a surprise update.

The Only Murders in the Building actress took to Instagram on Sunday, July 5, to spark a frenzy among fans by making a major announcement about her high-end makeup brand Rare Beauty’s upcoming launch.

“It’s basically a lip oil, gloss, and lipstick in one. new Soft Pinch Lip Oil Sticks (in 8 shades!) arrive 7/7,” Gomez announced.

Accompanying the caption was a two-slide gallery that opened with a gorgeous snap of the Sunset Blvd singer dressed in a beautiful white top, subtle makeup, and her hair tied in a sleek and elegant hairdo.

In the selfie, Selena Gomez could be seen applying the brand-new lip gloss on her plump lips.

Meanwhile, the second photo showed the stunning new eight lip glosses that are set to be launched this week on July 7.


Fans’ reactions

Selena Gomez’s exciting announcement sparked a buzz among fans, who flooded the comments expressing anticipation for the upcoming launch.

“NEED!!!! Simply stunning,” wrote a first, while another stated, “It’s a 3 in 1! IM SCREAMING IM JUMPING IM SCREAMING AND JUMPING.”

A third penned, “i’m so excited about these ! bloom is such a good shade for the perfect pink lip.”

“They look so pretty! I’m gonna buy all of them,” a fourth added.

Selena Gomez at Taylor Swift’s wedding

Selena Gomez’s thrilling announcement comes just two days after her bestie Taylor Swift tied the knot with Travis Kelce in a magical ceremony at NYC’s Madison Square Garden on Friday, July 3, 2026.

Selena Gomez excites with major announcement after BFF Taylor Swift wedding

At the event, Benny Blanco’s wife looked breathtaking in a shimmering gold Oscar de la Renta ensemble that exuded old Hollywood glamour.

The glittering outfit featured intricate embellishments and a figure-hugging silhouette. Gomez completed the look with sparkling diamond jewelry, soft waves, and radiant makeup.

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