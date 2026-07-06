Entertainment
  • By Fatima Hassan
  • Updated 6 hours ago
Make us preferred on Google
Entertainment

Tom Holland, Zendaya, Anne Hathaway, Matt Damon surprise fans with joint appearance

'The Odyssey' is slated to be released in the mid of July this year

  • By Fatima Hassan
  • Updated 6 hours ago
Tom Holland, Zendaya, Anne Hathaway, Matt Damon surprise fans with joint appearance
Tom Holland, Zendaya, Anne Hathaway, Matt Damon surprise fans with joint appearance

The Odyssey’s star-studded cast is on the same page in London!

On Sunday, July 5th, newlywed couple Tom Holland and Zendaya reunited at the Square Mile with Matt Damon, Robert Pattinson, and pregnant Anne Hathaway for a special pre-screening of their upcoming movie.

Anne Hathaway is pregnant?

During their rare joint appearance, the Mother Mary actress flaunted her baby bump, leaving fans in awe as she proved her strength by showing up while pregnant.

Anne, 43, announced her third pregnancy on June 19th, sharing the news via a sweet, joy-filled video on her Instagram account, with a subtle nod to Barbara Lewis' song, Baby I’m Yours.

After breaking the internet with the joyful family update, the actress made her first appearance to promote her forthcoming highly-awaited film, The Odyssey.


The movie is set for a July 17th release and is continuously creating buzz on the internet with its unique plot, based on Homer’s ancient Greek epic saga.

Christopher Nolan's rare remarks on his upcoming film

Speaking about his new high-budget historical drama, Christopher has defended taking creative liberties with his upcoming film The Odyssey.

In a recent interview, the Oppenheimer director remarked, “When you look at the text of the poem, it has really incredible payoffs. But the set-ups that a movie requires aren’t there in an epic poem because its audience is familiar with the elements.”

“So when Odysseus encounters Argos near the end of the poem, you know, his faithful hunting dog ... his audience knows it’s coming,” Christopher noted.

He additionally clarified that his targeted audience is those who have no idea regarding Homer and his iconic poem, on which the movie was based.

“For me, we’re making the film for people who know nothing about Homer and this epic poem, and we make it for people who are very interested in that world and love it. You have to make it work for everybody,” he continued.

The Odyssey promotions begins


The London appearance marked the first joint appearance of Tom Holland, Zendaya, Matt Damon, Anne Hathaway and Robert Pattinson as they kicked off promotions ahead of the film’s release this month.

Penélope Cruz makes rare remarks on 16 years of marriage to Javier Bardem
Penélope Cruz makes rare remarks on 16 years of marriage to Javier Bardem
'House of the Dragon' episode 3 takes dark turn with major character developments
'House of the Dragon' episode 3 takes dark turn with major character developments
Country star Nate Smith reveals his lifestyle changes behind 70-pound weight loss
Country star Nate Smith reveals his lifestyle changes behind 70-pound weight loss
Adele makes surprise return for special reason, breaking two-year hiatus?
Adele makes surprise return for special reason, breaking two-year hiatus?
Andy Reid recalls Adam Sandler's heartwarming message to Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce
Andy Reid recalls Adam Sandler's heartwarming message to Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce
Tom Holland’s Spider-Man crashes Zendaya, Robert Pattinson’s ‘The Drama’ wedding?
Tom Holland’s Spider-Man crashes Zendaya, Robert Pattinson’s ‘The Drama’ wedding?
Selena Gomez excites with major announcement after BFF Taylor Swift wedding
Selena Gomez excites with major announcement after BFF Taylor Swift wedding
Lily Collins, Ashley Park debut eye-catching looks on ‘Emily in Paris’ final season set
Lily Collins, Ashley Park debut eye-catching looks on ‘Emily in Paris’ final season set
Donna Kelce makes heartfelt statement after Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce dreamy wedding
Donna Kelce makes heartfelt statement after Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce dreamy wedding
Hailey Bieber marks July 4th with unfiltered snap of her and her ‘favorite boy’: See
Hailey Bieber marks July 4th with unfiltered snap of her and her ‘favorite boy’: See
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce surprise their guests with special gesture after NYC wedding
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce surprise their guests with special gesture after NYC wedding
Kate Winslet to join Owen Cooper in ‘Adolescence’ part two? What we know so far
Kate Winslet to join Owen Cooper in ‘Adolescence’ part two? What we know so far

Popular News

Trump lobbied FIFA to clears Balogun for USA vs Belgium World Cup clash

Trump lobbied FIFA to clears Balogun for USA vs Belgium World Cup clash

24 minutes ago
Tom Holland recalls Christopher Nolan’s honest feedback on ‘The Odyssey’ set

Tom Holland recalls Christopher Nolan’s honest feedback on ‘The Odyssey’ set

33 minutes ago
Trump slams Giorgia Meloni, escalates feud ahead of NATO Summit

Trump slams Giorgia Meloni, escalates feud ahead of NATO Summit
an hour ago