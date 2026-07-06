Tom Holland, Zendaya, Anne Hathaway, Matt Damon surprise fans with joint appearance

The Odyssey’s star-studded cast is on the same page in London!
On Sunday, July 5th, newlywed couple Tom Holland and Zendaya reunited at the Square Mile with Matt Damon, Robert Pattinson, and pregnant Anne Hathaway for a special pre-screening of their upcoming movie.
Anne Hathaway is pregnant?
During their rare joint appearance, the Mother Mary actress flaunted her baby bump, leaving fans in awe as she proved her strength by showing up while pregnant.
Anne, 43, announced her third pregnancy on June 19th, sharing the news via a sweet, joy-filled video on her Instagram account, with a subtle nod to Barbara Lewis' song, Baby I’m Yours.
After breaking the internet with the joyful family update, the actress made her first appearance to promote her forthcoming highly-awaited film, The Odyssey.
The movie is set for a July 17th release and is continuously creating buzz on the internet with its unique plot, based on Homer’s ancient Greek epic saga.
Christopher Nolan's rare remarks on his upcoming film
Speaking about his new high-budget historical drama, Christopher has defended taking creative liberties with his upcoming film The Odyssey.
In a recent interview, the Oppenheimer director remarked, “When you look at the text of the poem, it has really incredible payoffs. But the set-ups that a movie requires aren’t there in an epic poem because its audience is familiar with the elements.”
“So when Odysseus encounters Argos near the end of the poem, you know, his faithful hunting dog ... his audience knows it’s coming,” Christopher noted.
He additionally clarified that his targeted audience is those who have no idea regarding Homer and his iconic poem, on which the movie was based.
“For me, we’re making the film for people who know nothing about Homer and this epic poem, and we make it for people who are very interested in that world and love it. You have to make it work for everybody,” he continued.
The Odyssey promotions begins
The London appearance marked the first joint appearance of Tom Holland, Zendaya, Matt Damon, Anne Hathaway and Robert Pattinson as they kicked off promotions ahead of the film’s release this month.