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  • By Sidra Khan
  • Updated 8 hours ago
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Tom Holland’s Spider-Man crashes Zendaya, Robert Pattinson’s ‘The Drama’ wedding?

‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ drops exciting video teasing Tom Holland’s cameo in Zendaya’s ‘The Drama’

  • By Sidra Khan
  • Updated 8 hours ago
Tom Holland’s Spider-Man crashes Zendaya, Robert Pattinson’s ‘The Drama’ wedding?
Tom Holland’s Spider-Man crashes Zendaya, Robert Pattinson’s ‘The Drama’ wedding?

In a major crossover, Tom Holland may be set to crash Zendaya and Robert Pattinson’s reel-life wedding.

Taking to the official Instagram handle of Spider-Man franchise on Sunday, July 5, the makers dropped a thrilling video teasing a surprise cameo of the 30-year-old actor in his wife’s romantic comedy movie.

The video opened with Sadie Sink saying, “Spider-Man definitely doesn’t crash through the cake at my wedding.”

“But he does crash through a cake-“ continued Holland, before Zendaya added, “-at a wedding.”

Holland then asks, “But whose wedding?”

The clip then features Spider-Man crashing into a wedding, which appeared to be the scene from Zendaya’s romantic black comedy film, The Drama, released on April 3, 2026.

In the movie, Zendaya and Robert Pattinson go through with the wedding ceremony, but their marriage collapses almost immediately during the chaotic reception.


Fans’ reactions

The clip instantly sparked a frenzy among fans, who were quick to guess that the wedding was a reference to The Drama.

“Nah this is definitely a reference to The Drama,” wrote one.

Another laughed, “Wedding of Zendaya and Robert Pattinson.”

“Sounds like some drama to me,” cleverly stated a third, while a fourth said, “Spider-Man crashed straight to the drama.”


'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' plot

Spider-Man: Brand New Day storyline on IMDb reads, “A forgotten Peter Parker lives alone as a full-time Spider-Man until mounting pressure triggers a dangerous change and a powerful new enemy emerges.”

'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' cast

The ensemble cast of Spider-Man: Brand New Day includes Tom Holland, Zendaya, Sadie Sink, Krondon, Jon Bernthal, Jacol Batalon, Michael Mando, Luke Goss, and Keith Davis.

'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' release date

Spider-Man 4 is slated to hit cinemas on July 31, 2026.

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