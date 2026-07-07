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  • By Javeria Ahmed
  • Updated 2 hours ago
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Inside Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's whimsical secret garden wedding

The ‘Lover’ singer star and the NFL player tied the knot at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Friday, July 3

  • By Javeria Ahmed
  • Updated 2 hours ago
Inside Taylor Swift and Travis Kelces whimsical secret garden wedding
Inside Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's whimsical secret garden wedding 

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were reportedly "beaming" throughout their intimate secret garden wedding, with guests describing the celebration as a whimsical and joy-filled event. 

According to PEOPLE, the 36-year-old newlyweds smiled throughout their whimsical secret garden wedding at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

“A huge smile never left either of their faces,” the insider mentioned, sharing that the “fun” ambience included “so many games,” a raffle and other “added excitement” to wow their guests.

“The whole evening felt very guest-centric,” the source said.

They mentioned, “There was always something to do, see or play. There was never a dull moment.”

NBC News reported that the celebration featured games with raffle prizes such as designer handbags and a 1970 Chevrolet Chevelle, a nod to the convertible Kelce and Swift famously left in after her first Chiefs game.

Inside Taylor Swift and Travis Kelces whimsical secret garden wedding

“It was so whimsical inside,” the insider stated, before adding, “After you walked through the peach area [upon entering], everything was transformed into a rose garden.”

The source added that the celebration shifted into a lively party after dinner, complete with live musical performances.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce wedding

As for the couple’s wedding venue, the iconic arena was dramatically transformed into a lush, enchanting garden setting for the nuptials on July 3. “

Swift's representative confirmed the couple's wedding, revealing that the bride and groom were dressed in custom Christian Dior Haute Couture.

“They are designed by Jonathan Anderson, Creative Director of Dior Women’s, Men’s and Haute Couture Collections, in close collaboration with the Bride and Groom,” the statement said.

The statement added that the couple forwent a traditional bridal party, with Austin Swift and Jason Kelce taking on the key roles as Man of Honor and Best Man.

Adam Sandler officiated the wedding.

The celebration featured a star-studded guest list, drawing some of the biggest names in music and sports.

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