Lauren Bennett dies at 37: Former G.R.L. groupmates release heartbreaking statement

Lauren Bennett has breathed her last.
On Monday, July 6, the official Instagram account of former American girl group Girls Rock Life (G.R.L.) released a heartbreaking statement, announcing that their ex-groupmate Bennett died at the age of 37.
“It is with great sadness that we share the passing of our beloved Lauren,” they stated.
The emotional statement continued, “Our hearts are broken, and we cannot begin to express how much she meant to us. We will forever cherish the love, laughter, and countless memories she gave us. Her beautiful spirit touched so many lives, and she will be deeply missed and forever loved.”
“Rest peacefully, sweet Lauren. You will always be in our hearts. Your GRLs, Em, Tash, and P,” the group concluded.
Who was Lauren Bennett?
Born on June 24, 1989, Lauren Diane Bennett was an English singer, best known for being a member of the American girl group G.R.L.
The Don’t Talk About Love singer also worked with the Paradiso Girls, CeeLo Green, Robin Antin, The Pussycat Dolls, and LMFAO during her successful career.
About G.R.L.
Girls Rock Life (abbreviated as G.R.L.) was an American girl group, originally consisting of members Simone Battle, Lauren Bennett, Emmalyn Estrada, Natasha Slayton and Paula van Oppen.
The group, which made its debut in July 2013, took a one-year hiatus in 2015 following the suicide of Simone Battle at the age of 25.
In 2016, the group reformed as a trio in 2016, consisting of Bennett, Slayton, and Jazzy Mejia, before the four surviving original members briefly reunited in 2020.
Lauren Bennett cause of death
It is pertinent to note that Lauren Bennett’s cause of yet has not been revealed yet.