George Clooney’s Hollywood legacy to be honored with Venice Film Fest’s highest honor

George Clooney’s decades of stardom has finally been recognized with a prestigious honor.
On Monday, July 6, Variety reported that the 65-year-old American actor will be honored with Golden Lion Award at the upcoming 2026 Venice Film Festival for Lifetime Achievement.
The Golden Lion is the highest prize given to a film at the Venice International Film Festival, and is widely considered one of the most prestigious and distinguished honors in the global film industry.
Clooney, who is one of only three people ever nominated in six different Oscar categories, will be honored at the esteemed event for his achievements as an actor, director, and producer.
In a statement issued by Venice Biennale – the institution that oversees the Venice Film Festival – it was stated, “A perfect combination of the star glamour of days gone by, remarkable professionalism, and modern sensitivity, the actor has crossed genres with rare versatility: war movies with ‘Three Kings’ and ‘Syriana’; thrillers with ‘Michael Clayton’; sophisticated comedies with ‘Ocean’s Eleven’ and ‘O Brother Where Art Thou?’; science fiction with ‘Gravity’ and ‘Solaris’ and and bittersweet comedies with ‘The Descendants,’ ‘Up In the Air,’ and ‘Jay Kelly.'”
“In each one of these movies, he calibrated his register while remaining true to himself: ironic and melancholy, fascinating and reflective, brilliant and capable of unexpected depth,” it added.
Moreover, besides his extraordinary acting career, George Clooney is also being celebrated by the Venice Film Festival for his “commitment to social and humanitarian causes, making him a figure of absolute prominence in the universe of show business today.”
George Clooney’s reaction to being Golden Lion recipient
Reacting to the news of receiving Golden Lion Award at the 2026 Venice Film Festival, George Clooney stated, “I’ve had so many extraordinary moments in Venice. This festival is without question my favorite and to be given the Golden Lion is a tremendous honor. It also probably means I’m old, but I’ll take it.”
About George Clooney
Born on May 6, 1961, George Timothy Clooney is an American actor and filmmaker, known for his performances in ER, From Dusk Till Dawn, Out of Sight, Michael Clayton, The Descendants, Gravity, and Jay Kelly.
The legendary actor has several prestigious accolades to his name, including Oscar Awards, BAFTA Award, Golden Globe Awards, and Primetime Emmy Awards.