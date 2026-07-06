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  • By Sidra Khan
  • Updated 3 hours ago
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Who caught Taylor Swift’s wedding bouquet? Surprise guest finally revealed

Unexpected wedding guest who caught Taylor Swift’s wedding bouquet has finally been named

  • By Sidra Khan
  • Updated 3 hours ago
Who caught Taylor Swift’s wedding bouquet? Surprise guest finally revealed
Who caught Taylor Swift’s wedding bouquet? Surprise guest finally revealed

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce continues to generate buzz with exciting updates.

In a new update shared on Sunday, July 5, it was finally revealed who was the lucky guest who caught The Fate of Ophelia hitmaker’s wedding bouquet at her highly anticipated marriage with Travis Kelce.

Taking to Instagram, Ashley Smith – sister of Kansas City Chiefs offensive lineman Trey Smith – shared a buzz-making post, revealing that she was the lucky guest who grabbed Swift’s bouquet.

Dressed in a stunning sleeveless black gown with a high slit, Ashley posted a mirror selfie of herself holding the bouquet, which included beautiful pink flowers.

“Celebrated an Enchanting Love S(T&T)ory ," she wrote, adding, “And somehow… I ended up catching Tay Tay’s bouquet.”

Ashley went on to pen, “So here’s to believing it’s bringing a lifetime of love, luck, and laughter my way.”

P.C. Instagram
P.C. Instagram

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce wedding

In a dreamy ceremony at New York City’s Madison Square Garden on Friday, July 3, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce tied the knot, beginning a beautiful new chapter of their lives.

The wedding, which was officiated by Adam Sandler, included a star-studded guest list which included Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco, Gigi Hadid, Bradley Cooper, the Haim sisters, Jennifer Lopez, Liam Hemsworth, Brittany and Patrick Mahomes.

Travis Kelce’s emotional promise to Taylor Swift that made her cry

An insider told the Daily Mail on Sunday, July 5, that Travis Kelce made an emotional promise to Taylor Swift at the altar that left her in tears of joy.

“Taylor looked tearful during a part in the vows where he promised to protect her forever,” shared the source.

They went on to share that despite seemed to be “nervous,” the NFL star “kept it together” during his vows.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce sentimental wedding favor

At their wedding, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce gifted guests a sentimental wedding favor that melted hearts.

P.C. Instagram
P.C. Instagram

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, July 4, Maren Morris posted a close-up shot of an ivory lace-trimmed handkerchief featuring an embroidered monogram made from the couple’s initials.

The keepsake also included Swift and Kelce’s wedding date and location stitched in elegant cursive on either sides of the monogram.

Beneath it were the embroidered words, “So it’s gonna be forever” – a lyric from Taylor Swift’s 2014 hit song Blank Space, which was the second singer from her fifth studio album, 1989.

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