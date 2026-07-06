Rihanna expecting fourth baby with A$AP Rocky? Latest outing sparks buzz

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky might soon be adding another member to their family.
Over the weekend, the Diamonds singer made a gorgeous appearance in New York City when she was seen leaving a hotel with her partner.
With bright smiles on their faces, the couple made their way into their SUV.
During the outing, the Fenty Beauty founder stunned in a blue-and-white striped maxi dress, featutring a halter-neck, which she paired with white sneakers.
Rihanna completed her look with gold bangles, carried a small red purse, and a pair of sunglasses.
Meanwhile, the Praise the Lord rapper kept it casual in a dark blue T-shirt and black trousers.
While Rihanna’s look itself turned heads, it was the loose, flowing silhouette of the ensemble that became the real talking point among fans, who speculated that the Barbadian singer might be pregnant with her and A$AP Rocky’s fourth child.
Fans’ react to Rihanna's photos from new outing
In the photos shared by PEOPLE on Instagram on Monday, July 6, fans dropped their comments speculating about the pregnancy.
“Dayummmmmmm.... again?” wrote a first, while a second said, “What’s going on? Another one on the way?”
A third asked, “When this baby due?”
“Forever pregnant,” added one more.
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky relationship
A$AP Rocky and Rihanna first met in 2012 when they collaborated on a remix of her track Cockiness (Love It) and began dating several years later in 2020.
On May 19, 2021, the 37-year-old American rapper, during his interview with GQ, confessed his romantic relationship with Rihanna.
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky children
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky share three children: two sons – RZA Athelston Mayers (born on May 13, 2022) and Riot Rose Mayers (born on August 1, 2023), and a daughter, Rocki Irish Mayers (born on September 13, 2025).