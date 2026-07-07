Saira Banu remembers Dilip Kumar with heartfelt tribute on 5th death anniversary

Saira Banu remembered her late husband Dilip Kumar on his fifth death anniversary with a heartfelt tribute.
On the fifth anniversary of the Bollywood legendary actor’s death, the Shaadi starlet shared a heartfelt social media tribute, reflecting on their enduring love, memories and companionship while affectionately referring to him as "Sahib."
She wrote, “The most beautiful thing about life is that it never truly departs. It lingers, in memories. And memories, unlike time, are faithful companions. They return unbidden, in quiet moments and in crowded ones alike, carrying with them every smile, every glance, every word, as though nothing has ever truly been lost. To remember someone is, perhaps, the purest proof that they have never been forgotten.”
Banu added, “I count my blessings with profound gratitude, for ours was not merely a life lived together, it was a life fulfilled. As long as Sahib was by my side, I never found reason to concern myself with the burdens and trivialities of the worldly existence. Such was the generosity of his spirit, such was the grace with which he shouldered every responsibility, that he allowed me the rare privilege simply to be his companion.”
Banu said the world would remember Dilip Kumar as one of cinema's greatest legends, while those closest to him would cherish his kindness, generosity and compassion.
Reflecting on their years together, she wrote that she had not realised at the time she was "living within history" and had become part of a legacy that future generations would continue to celebrate.
The Junglee starlet stated, “Five years have passed since Sahib departed from my sight, yet never from my life. Love of such depth does not submit to time, nor does companionship of such grace surrender to absence. He continues to reside wherever my memories wander, and they wander to him every single day.”
She concluded, “If I have been fortunate in this lifetime, it is because I was granted the immeasurable honour of loving, and being loved by, Dilip Kumar. And that is a blessing for which my soul shall remain grateful until we meet again.”
Dilip Kumar death
Legendary Indian actor Dilip Kumar died on July 7, 2021, at the age of 98 at Hinduja Hospital in Mumbai, India.
He passed away following a prolonged illness related to old age. Doctors later confirmed that he had been battling advanced prostate cancer and suffered subsequent kidney failure.