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Arjun Kapoor makes touching promise to sister Anshula after Rohan Thakkar wedding

The ‘Half Girlfriend’ actor pens heart-melting note to his sister Anshula Kapoor after her wedding to Rohan Thakkar

  • By Sidra Khan
  • Updated 4 hours ago
Arjun Kapoor makes touching promise to sister Anshula after Rohan Thakkar wedding
Arjun Kapoor makes touching promise to sister Anshula after Rohan Thakkar wedding

Arjun Kapoor will always have his sister’s back no matter what!

Just a day after his sister tied the knot with Rohan Thakkar in an intimate ceremony, the Half Girlfriend star took to Instagram to pen a touching note for her, making a heartfelt promise.

Alongside a carousel of photos from the wedding, the 41-year-old Indian actor wrote, “To my Ansh,

You will always be mine but now I have to let you go… Today you start your new journey with Rohan and my heart, mind and soul are so so happy seeing you smile.”

“I have seen you grow up and become this wonderful woman who represents our Mom every step of the way, don’t you ever worry cause she is watching over you and blessing you all the time,” he continued.


The 2 States actor also made a heart-touching promise to his sister, penning, “I’m always here, always got your back and always making sure the smile never leaves. Love you, Your Arjun Bhaiya.”

Anshula Kapoor and Rohan Thakkar wedding

On Monday, July 6, Anshula Kapoor got married to her longtime partner in an intimate traditional wedding ceremony that took place at the Taj Lands End.

The 35-year-old bride looked gorgeous in a ethnic Indian bridal coral-peach lehenga, adorned with detailed embroidery featuring traditional paisley and floral designs in shades of blush, gold, and deep coral.

Complementing the lehenga was a blouse featuring beautiful embellishments with intricate zardozi-style work.

P.C. Instagram
P.C. Instagram

Boney Kapoor’s daughter paired the outfit with a heavily embroidered gold dupatta adorned with a vibrant coral and pink border, while a blush-pink veil was pinned behind her sleek bun.

Meanwhile, Rohan Thakkar was dressed in a champagne-beige sherwani adorned with subtle metallic thread work, complementing the gorgeous ensemble of his wife.

He paired the ensemble with an ivory churidar and a matching satin stole draped over one shoulder.

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