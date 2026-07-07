Royal
  • By Sidra Khan
  • Updated 2 hours ago
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Prince Harry breaks silence after devastating blow in Daily Mail court battle

The Duke of Sussex shares first statement after losing £50 million privacy lawsuit against the Daily Mail publisher

  • By Sidra Khan
  • Updated 2 hours ago
Prince Harry breaks silence after devastating blow in Daily Mail court battle
Prince Harry breaks silence after devastating blow in Daily Mail court battle

Prince Harry has finally spoken out after facing a humiliating blow in his high-profile legal battle.

On Tuesday, July 7, a federal judge dismissed the Duke of Sussex’s £50 million privacy lawsuit against the Daily Mail publisher, marking a crushing defeat for the estranged prince after a four-year court fight.

Shortly after the ruling was announced, Harry delivered a powerful speech at the Invictus Games Foundation Conversation at Chatham House in London, where he launched the official “One Year to Go” countdown for the 2027 Invictus Games in Birmingham.

P.C. Instagram
P.C. Instagram

Speaking to the audience, the father of two asked, “How do we create systems that don’t just respond to injury, but enable people to thrive afterwards? How do you ensure that recovery isn’t defined by a program with an end date but by a lifetime of opportunity?”

“These are questions that no one nation can answer alone. But together, we have a remarkable opportunity to learn from one another, to challenge each other, and ultimately to strengthen the support available for every wounded, injured, and sick service person, and veteran wherever they live.”

Prince Harry loses Daily Mail privacy case


In a landmark ruling announced on Tuesday afternoon, July 7, Mr. Justice Nicklin dismissed every claim made by Prince Harry, Sir Elton John and five additional claimants against the publisher of the Daily Mail and Mail and ruled entirely in favor of the newspaper company, bringing an end to their high-profile High Court privacy case.

Nicklin ruled that Prince Harry and the other claimants failed to prove their allegations that the publisher had illegally gathered their private information, resulting in the dismissal of the duke’s £50 million privacy claim.

Daily Mail reacts to major legal win

Associated Newspapers responded to the judgment by declaring it an "overwhelming victory" and a "magnificent vindication of the Daily Mail's journalism."

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