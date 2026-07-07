Prince Harry suffers humiliating loss in privacy lawsuit against Daily Mail

In a major new update, Prince Harry has lost his high-profile privacy battle against the Daily Mail publishers.
On Tuesday, July 7, GB News reported that the Duke of Sussex suffered a humiliating defeat in court after all his claims brought against Associated Newspapers were dismissed.
In a landmark ruling, Mr. Justice Nicklin dismissed every claim made by Harry, Sir Elton John and five additional claimants against the publisher of the Daily Mail and Mail and ruled entirely in favor of the newspaper company, bringing an end to their high-profile High Court privacy case.
Nicklin ruled that Prince Harry and the other claimants failed to prove their allegations that the publisher had illegally gathered their private information, resulting in the dismissal of the duke’s £50 million privacy claim.
The ruling, which was made on Sunday, was announced on Tuesday afternoon, the same day Harry was attending an Invictus Games engagement.
Prince Harry touched down in the UK on Monday evening, July 6, 2026.
Daily Mail reacts to major legal win
Associated Newspapers responded to the judgment by declaring it an "overwhelming victory" and a "magnificent vindication of the Daily Mail's journalism."
About Prince Harry’s privacy lawsuit against the Daily Mail publisher
The entire legal fiasco began in 2022, when Prince Harry – along with Elton John, David Furnish, Elizabeth Hurley, Sadie Frost, Doreen Lawrence and Simon Hughes – filed a lawsuit against the Daily Mail, alleging illegal and unethical invasion of his and others’ privacy for years.
In the filing, the group alleged that the publisher used unlawful methods, including hiring private investigators, secretly accessing private records, and other forms of privacy intrusion to obtain their private information.
During one of the hearings in the 11-week trial, the Duke of Sussex broke into tears, stating that he always had an "uneasy relationship" with the press following his mother, Princess Diana death in 1997; however, "as a member of the Institution, the policy was to 'never complain, never explain.'"
He also revealed that the need to take action became clear after his relationship with his now-wife, Meghan Markle, became public.
However, the Daily Mail denied all the allegations levelled against it.