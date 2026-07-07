Kensington Palace breaks silence with Kate’s message after King Charles snub to Harry

The Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton has made her first public appearance just hours after Prince Harry suffered a huge blow from Buckingham Palace.
On Monday, June 6, Kate stepped out for a visit to a children hospital in London following The Duke of Sussex’s scathing statement after being denied accommodation offer at the royal residence during his upcoming UK visit.
Catherine visited Evelina London Children's Hospital as Patron of the institution to explore the health care facility’s plans to transform it into the most comprehensive and integrated hospital of the capital for young patients.
Following her visit to Evelina London, Kensington Palace release a slew of her photos with the kids and a heartfelt video – where she could be seen having a good time with the young patients.
“A visit to Evelina London Children’s Hospital to see how specialist expertise, compassionate care and family-centred support are helping children and their loved ones through some of life’s most challenging moments,” read the caption alongside the carousel.
“From innovative cardiac services to plans for a new children’s hospital and future cancer centre, it was inspiring to meet the dedicated teams, patients and families helping shape the next generation of children’s healthcare,” it added.
Prince Harry’s statement over Buckingham Palace’s last-minute decision
In a shocking turn of events just a day ahead of his UK return – a spokesperson on behalf of Harry expressed Duke’s “disappointment” over Buckingham Palace’s decision to withdraw accommodation offer for King Charles III’s son.
"I am aware of multiple briefings from Buckingham Palace last week suggesting that the Duke had not accepted the offer of accommodation at a Royal Residence,” said Harry’s rep.
They continued, "Following RAVEC’s decision not to provide security for his family, the Duke spent last week making alternative security arrangements. Once those arrangements were in place, he was able to formally accept the offer of accommodation for himself over the weekend.”
"It is therefore disappointing that the offer has now been withdrawn, with Tuesday’s judgment in the Associated Newspapers Limited case cited as the reason. Buckingham Palace has, however, been aware of that judgment since last Thursday. It is therefore unclear why, having formally accepted the accommodation offer, it has now been withdrawn at the last moment," added the statement.
However, an official on behalf of Buckingham Palace clarified the claim explaining that he missed the deadline and only sought to accept it after preparations could no longer be made