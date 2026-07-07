Queen Camilla shares unexpected message after Prince Harry faces crushing legal defeat

Queen Camilla has shared first statement after Prince Harry’s major legal defeat.
Taking to the Royal Family’s official Instagram account on Tuesday, July 7, the British Queen Consort shared an unexpected message, just hours after her younger stepson suffered a crushing loss in his £50 million lawsuit against the Daily Mail.
The 78-year-old queen, who visited Ashdown Forest to mark 100 years since the publication of the first Winnie-the-Pooh book in 1926, also stopped off at Piglet’s House during the trip.
Captioning the post, Camilla shared a dialogue of the iconic character, writing, ““I wonder what Piglet is doing,” thought Pooh. “I wish I were there to be doing it, too.” - A. A. Milne, Winnie-the-Pooh.”
“During a visit to Ashdown Forest in celebration of 100 years since the first Winnie-the-Pooh book was published, The Queen stopped off at Piglet’s House,” noted the Royals.
In a separate post, the palace reported, “Deep in the 100 Acre Wood… The Queen was joined for a game of ‘pooh sticks’ on the same bridge where author A. A. Milne played with his son, Christopher Robin.”
Notably, Queen Camilla visited Ashdown Forest as Patron of the Royal Literary Fund.
Prince Harry’s defeat in Daily Mail lawsuit
Queen Camilla’s message comes just hours after Prince Harry faced major defeat in his £50 million lawsuit against the publisher of the Daily Mail.
The entire legal fiasco began in 2022, when King Charles’s younger son – along with Elton John, David Furnish, Elizabeth Hurley, Sadie Frost, Doreen Lawrence and Simon Hughes – filed a lawsuit against the Daily Mail, alleging illegal and unethical invasion of his and others’ privacy for years.
In the filing, the group alleged that the publisher used unlawful methods, including hiring private investigators, secretly accessing private records, and other forms of privacy intrusion to obtain their private information.