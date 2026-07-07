Prince Harry returns to UK solo amid ongoing accommodation row with King Charles 

Prince Harry has touched down in his homeland without his life partner, Meghan Markle, and his two kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.
The Duke of Sussex has once again returned to the United Kingdom to continue his charitable engagements related to the Invictus Games, founded by him in 2014.
BBC reported that Harry, 41, will be kicking off his five-day trip with a special event in London for the Invictus Games, which will take place in Birmingham next year.
Why King Charles attend the UK engagements solo?
In addition to his work commitments, the youngest son of King Charles III will also attend his due security hearing in the Square Mile, to discover the latest findings of a court case that the prince and others brought against Associated Newspapers.
The duke, who moved to the United States of America in 2020, is set to fulfil his duties alone, as his wife, Meghan Markle and his two kids, Prince Archie, 7, and Princess Lilibet, 5, will not join him during the high-profile events in the wake of their security concerns.
However, the Sussexes were due to travel the UK for the first time as a family of four since they stepped out of their senior working royals’ roles.
King Charles' last minute snub to Harry and his family
The prince turned down the decision to visit the country alongside his family, after His Majesty’s aides denied that Harry would be staying in Buckingham Palace during his visit.
Notably, it was a confusing beginning of his trip, as before the prince arrived in the state, his representative confirmed that he had accepted the 78-year-old monarch’s offer to stay at the Palace.
But later, it was withdrawn by His Majesty’s aides, who said that the prince had been told on Saturday that he would not be able to stay, because he had not responded to the invitation in time.
The Duke of Sussex's fiery statement
In response to the last-minute snub, Harry issued a furious statement, lashing out at the royal family’s representatives while expressing utter disappointment.
Newspapers case hearing
For those new to the room, his visit also coincided with the result being published today of a court case against Associated Newspapers.
The case also saw several well-known figures of Hollywood on board, including Sir Elton John, Sir Simon Hughes, Liz Hurley, Sadie Frost and Baroness Doreen Lawrence.
Harry alleged the Daily Mail and Mail on Sunday in 2019 for using unlawful methods to dig information for stories - allegations that have been strenuously denied by the publishers.
As of now, it is unclear whether Prince Harry will be joined by his family, as the Duke of Sussex has clarified in his explosive statement that he is arranging alternative security for his family’s visit to the UK.