Kate and William’s reason to skip Taylor Swift wedding revealed: ‘neither of them...’

Kate Middleton and Prince William’s reason to not attend Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s secret garden wedding at MSG in New York has been revealed.
The Prince and Princess of Wales, who share a close bond with the American pop icon could not be a part of her star-studded wedding with Travis because of very understandable reasons.
Just days after the 14-time Grammy-winner’s very private wedding – an insider has explained that Kate, who met Taylor and her the-then fiancé for the first time in May during the Lover singer’s London visit, skipped her nuptials to give herself a break after huge challenge.
“Of course they were invited and wanted to be there, but there were several reasons why they couldn’t make it,” a source told Women's Day magazine.
Referring to her participation in National Three Peaks Challenge to raise funds for The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity, the insider added, “Her health is still a huge priority and she needed a few days to recover after her charity walk, so a whirlwind trip to New York was going to be a logistical nightmare.”
“Her health is still a huge priority and she needed a few days to recover after her charity walk, so a whirlwind trip to New York was going to be a logistical nightmare,” the insider says.
Real reason Prince William couldn’t make it to Taylor Swift’s wedding
The Prince of Wales – who made a surprising appearance at Travis Kelce’s famous podcast, New Heights – which aired just hours before the NFL star’s wedding with Taylor on July 3, did not attend the wedding due to three major reasons.
“William going on Travis’s podcast was probably the best wedding present the new couple could have ever hoped for, and shows how much goodwill is between them,” the source adds.
Per the source, one of the reasons was security as the Midnights hitmaker herself understood “it wouldn’t be easy for them to attend, and if they had accepted she would have had to make major changes to the already-complicated security arrangements at the huge venue, a royal appearance would only complicate things further.”
Secondly, both Kate and William did not want to steal Taylor’s thunder with their surprise appearance in the US.
“Kate and William did not want to overshadow the bride, so it wasn’t the worst thing that they didn’t make it,” added the insider.
Lastly, a very personal reason is their elder son, Prince George’s departure for the Eton college – so the couple wanted to have some personal family time.
“Neither of them wanted to leave the kids this summer with George on his last break before starting at Eton,” the source says. “William’s focus has been on his eldest and making sure he’s ready to hit the ground running.”