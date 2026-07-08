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  • By Javeria Ahmed
  • Updated 3 hours ago
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Buckingham Palace makes fresh move amid Prince Harry's UK visit

The Duke of Sussex touched down in his homeland without his wife, Meghan Markle and kids on Tuesday

  • By Javeria Ahmed
  • Updated 3 hours ago
Buckingham Palace makes fresh move amid Prince Harrys UK visit
Buckingham Palace makes fresh move amid Prince Harry's UK visit 

Buckingham Palace has made a fresh announcement as Prince Harry visits the UK, drawing renewed attention to royal developments.  

The royal family took to Instagram to share the update as the Duke of Sussex has touched down in his homeland without his life partner, Meghan Markle, and his two kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

The Palace shared a glimpse of Queen Camilla's visit to Ashdown Forest, marking the 100th anniversary of the first Winnie-the-Pooh book, published in 1926, where she also stopped by Piglet's House.

Captioning the post, Camilla shared, “‘Wherever they go, and whatever happens to them on the way, in that enchanted place on the top of the forest, a little boy and his Bear will always be playing.” - A. A. Milne”

The post added, “During a visit to Ashdown Forest, The Queen met staff, volunteers and local school children at ‘The Enchanted Place’, the spot where Christopher Robin said goodbye to Pooh at the end of ‘The House at Pooh Corner’.”


It continued, “Between 1925 and 1940, author A. A. Milne lived near Ashdown Forest with his son, Christopher Robin, which provided the inspiration for the Hundred Acre Wood.”

The post concluded, “Marking 100 years since the publication of the first Winnie-the-Pooh book in 1926, Her Majesty today unveiled an all-weather trail named ‘Queen’s Walk’ that will enable easier access to the forest for future generations.”

Prince Harry’s legal blow during UK trip

Notably, the post came after Prince Harry lost his legal battle against the Daily Mail during his UK visit.

On Tuesday, July 7, the Duke of Sussex received a major blow during his ongoing trip to the UK, when a federal judge ruled against him by dismissing his four-year long privacy lawsuit against the Daily Mail publisher.

Prince Harry is currently in the UK to kick off the one-year countdown for the 2027 Invictus Games, set to take place in Birmingham.

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