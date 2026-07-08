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  • By Javeria Ahmed
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Alia Bhatt, Sharvari's 'Alpha' gains momentum again with day 5 box office rise

'Alpha' experienced a significant Monday slowdown, with earnings falling 70%

  • By Javeria Ahmed
  • Updated an hour ago
Alia Bhatt, Sharvaris Alpha gains momentum again with day 5 box office rise
Alia Bhatt, Sharvari's 'Alpha' gains momentum again with day 5 box office rise

Alia Bhatt and Sharvari's action thriller Alpha continued its strong theatrical run on Day 5, registering a surprise midweek boost at the box office as the film edged closer to the ₹50 crore mark.

After a steep drop on Monday, Alpha rebounded with a modest jump in collections on Day 5.

Following earning ₹34 crore net in India over its opening weekend, Alpha stumbled on its first Monday at the box office.

The movie experienced a significant Monday slowdown, with earnings falling 70% to ₹3.85 crore net in India.

As a result, the film fell behind Gangubai Kathiawadi in earnings, despite leading for much of the weekend.

Alpha bounced back on Tuesday after concerns that it had lost momentum, registering a 10% rise in domestic collections on its fifth day to earn ₹4.25 crore net.

As reported by Sacnilk, Alpha registered an occupancy of 19% across all shows on Tuesday, with the night shows registering a healthy occupancy rate of just under 30%.

With ₹42.10 crore net collected in five days, Alpha is on track to cross ₹50 crore in its first week.

However, industry experts say it will need more than ₹100 crore net domestically and ₹150 crore gross globally to recover its costs.


The YRF Spy Universe entry is penned by Uday Chopra and helmed by Shiv Rawail. It also features Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor in key roles, while Hrithik Roshan returns in a cameo reprising his War role.

In Alpha, Alia Bhatt stars as Sitha, a highly trained assassin and super-soldier raised in isolation and the film features Sharvari as the co-lead agent.

As per the plot, Alpha follows Sita (Alia Bhatt), a covert operative who goes rogue after uncovering the truth about her past and the Army's secret Alpha super-soldier program.

She later joins forces with RAW chief Vikrant Kaul (Anil Kapoor) and fellow agent Durga (Sharvari) for a high-stakes global mission.

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