Ariana Grande shocks longtime impersonator with unexpected personal message

Ariana Grande know how to kill ‘em with kindness!
In a surprising new revelation, the Eternal Sunshine singer reached out to her longtime impersonator Paige Niemann, who has gained massive following on internet over the years by recreating the singer’s most recognizable looks.
For those unfamiliar, Niemann has copied Grande’s signature look over the years, including her iconic brunette ponytail, sharp winged eyeliner, blonde Glinda transformation, and the famous red wig she wore as Cat Valentine during her Victorious days.
Ariana Grande’s message to Paige Niemann
In her new documentary series, titled Turning the Paige, released on Apple TV, Paige Niemann shared a rare personal DM she received from Ariana Grande back in 2019, when one of her videos went viral online.
The clip showed Niemann dressed as the Wicked actress’s Nickelodeon character Cat Valentine.
In the message, Grande penned, "I am flattered and i am sure you’re very sweet. but i just wanted you to know, i looked back a little ways on your page and i think someone should tell you if they haven’t today that you’re very beautiful as YOURSELF.”
“Without all the make up and trying to make your face look more similar to someone else’s and whatnot. i had to say it because it is the truth. always do what makes you happy of course but if i didn’t say that to you, i’d regret it. you’re beautiful as you are. take care,” it added.
Fans’ reactions
Ariana Grande’s message to Paige Niemann sparked reactions from fans on Instagram, with one of them stating, “Why does she even have a documentary tf.”
“She couldn’t have been kinder about it - but honestly she also had every right to say it more stern bc it’s so odd esp w the OF stuff now,” wrote a second.
A third noted, “That’s her telling her to be herself and to stop in the most professional way.”
Ariana Grande upcoming album
Ariana Grande is set to return to the music scenes with her upcoming eighth studio album, Petal, set to release on July 31, 2026.