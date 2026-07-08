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  • By Sidra Khan
  • Updated 45 minutes ago
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Emmy nomination list 2026: ‘The Pitt’ tops with 25 nods, ‘DWTS’ gets 1st nod in 10 years

From ‘The Pitt’ to ‘Dancing with the Stars,’ here a complete list of the 2026 Emmy nominations

  • By Sidra Khan
  • Updated 45 minutes ago
Emmy nomination list 2026: ‘The Pitt’ tops with 25 nods, ‘DWTS’ gets 1st nod in 10 years
Emmy nomination list 2026: ‘The Pitt’ tops with 25 nods, ‘DWTS’ gets 1st nod in 10 years

Emmy Awards have begun generating buzz with its exciting nomination list for 2026.

On Wednesday, July 8, The Television Academy unveiled its nomination list for the 78th annual Primetime Emmy Awards, scheduled to take place at the Peacock Theater, Los Angeles, on September 14.

The ceremony, set to be hosted by Mariska Hargitay, will air on NBC and Peacock.

For the 2026 awards event, HBO’s hit medical drama series The Pitt led the pack with 25 nominations, while comedy-drama show Hacks earned 24.

Apple TV’s Widow’s Bay received 19 nods, with Pluribus close behind at 18.

Meanwhile, the iconic reality TV dancing show, Dancing with the Stars, got its first nomination in 10 years, marking a milestone moment for the series.

However, the blockbuster sports romance TV series Heated Rivalry, which generated massive buzz following its release, failed to secure any nomination as it was fully funded and produced by Canadian outfit Crave (Bell Media). According to Academy rules, a U.S. partner must be intrinsically involved in production.


Here’s the complete list of nomination for 2026 Emmy Awards.

Outstanding Drama

The Diplomat

The Gilded Age

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms

Paradise

The Pitt

Pluribus

Slow Horses

Your Friends & Neighbors

Lead Actress in a Drama

Carrie Coon, The Gilded Age

Chase Infiniti, The Testaments

Keri Russell, The Diplomat

Rhea Seehorn, Pluribus

Zendaya, Euphoria

Lead Actor in a Drama

Sterling K. Brown, Paradise

Gary Oldman, Slow Horses

Mark Ruffalo, Task

Rufus Sewell, The Diplomat

Noah Wyle, The Pitt

Supporting Actress in a Drama

Taylor Dearden, The Pitt

Fiona Dourif, The Pitt

Allison Janney, The Diplomat

Katherine LaNasa, The Pitt

Sepideh Moafi, The Pitt

Julianne Nicholson, Paradise

Karolina Wydra, Pluribus

Supporting Actor in a Drama

Patrick Ball, The Pitt

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Shawn Hatosy, The Pitt

Gerran Howell, The Pitt

Jack Lowden, Slow Horses

Tom Pelphrey, Task

Carlos-Manuel Vesga, Pluribus

Guest Actress in a Drama

Brittany Allen, The Pitt

Tal Anderson, The Pitt

Tina Ivlev, The Pitt

Miriam Shor, Pluribus

Merritt Wever, The Gilded Age

Shailene Woodley, Paradise

Guest Actor in a Drama

Colman Domingo, Euphoria

Ernest Harden, Jr., The Pitt

Jeff Hiller, Pluribus

Jeff Kober, The Pitt

Jonathan Pryce, Slow Horses

Bradley Whitford, The Diplomat

Outstanding Comedy

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Hacks

Margo's Got Money Troubles

Nobody Wants This

Only Murders in the Building

Shrinking

Widow’s Bay

Lead Actress in a Comedy

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Ayo Edebiri, The Bear

Elle Fanning, Margo’s Got Money Troubles

Lisa Kudrow, The Comeback

Jean Smart, Hacks

Lead Actor in a Comedy

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Wonder Man

Steve Carell, Rooster

Matthew Rhys, Widow’s Bay

Jason Segel, Shrinking

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Supporting Actress in a Comedy

Dale Dickey, Widow’s Bay

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Janelle James, Abbott Elementary

Kate O'Flynn, Widow’s Bay

Michelle Pfeiffer, Margo’s Got Money Troubles

Megan Stalter, Hacks

Jessica Williams, Shrinking

Supporting Actor in a Comedy

Colman Domingo, The Four Seasons

Paul W. Downs, Hacks

Harrison Ford, Shrinking

Nick Offerman, Margo’s Got Money Troubles

Stephen Root, Widow’s Bay

Michael Urie, Shrinking

Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary

Guest Actress in a Comedy

Leslie Bibb, Hacks

Jamie Lee Curtis, The Bear

Betty Gilpin, Widow's Bay

Cherry Jones, Hacks

Laurie Metcalf, Hacks

Kaitlin Olson, Hacks

Lauren Weedman, Hacks

Guest Actor in a Comedy

Michael J. Fox, Shrinking

Brett Goldstein, Shrinking

Hamish Linklater, Widow's Bay

Christopher McDonald, Hacks

Rob Reiner, The Bear

Connor Storrie, Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Reality Competition Program

Dancing With the Stars

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Survivor

Top Chef

The Traitors

Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program

America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders

Love on the Spectrum

RuPaul’s Drag Race Untucked

Summer House

Welcome to Wrexham

Outstanding Structured Reality Program

Antiques Roadshow

Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives

Love Is Blind

Queer Eye

Shark Tank

Outstanding Host for a Reality/Competition Program

RuPaul Charles, RuPaul’s Drag Race

Alan Cumming, The Traitors

Kristen Kish, Top Chef

Ariana Madix, Love Island USA

Jeff Probst, Survivor

Outstanding Game Show

Celebrity Family Feud

Jeopardy!

The Price Is Right

Wheel of Fortune

Who Wants to Be a Millionaire

Outstanding Game Show Host

Steve Harvey, Celebrity Family Feud

Ken Jennings, Jeopardy!

Colin Jost, Pop Culture Jeopardy!

Jimmy Kimmel, Who Wants to Be a Millionaire

Martin Short, Match Game

Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series

All Her Fault

The Beast in Me

BEEF

DTF St. Louis

Love Story

Outstanding Television Movie

Heads of State

Miss You, Love You

People We Meet on Vacation

Remarkably Bright Creatures

Jack Ryan: Ghost War

Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Claire Danes, The Beast in Me

Sally Field, Remarkably Bright Creatures

Carey Mulligan, BEEF

Sarah Pidgeon, Love Story

Sarah Snook, All Her Fault

Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Riz Ahmed, Bait

Jason Bateman, Black Rabbit

Charlie Hunnam, Monster: The Ed Gein Story

Oscar Isaac, BEEF

Matthew Rhys, The Beast in Me

Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Linda Cardellini, DTF St. Louis

Dakota Fanning, All Her Fault

Laurie Metcalf, Monster: The Ed Gein Story

Joy Sunday, DTF: St. Louis

Youn Yuh-jung, BEEF

Constance Zimmer, Love Story

Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Jason Bateman, DTF St. Louis

Richard Gadd, Half Man

David Harbour, DTF St. Louis

Richard Jenkins, DTF St. Louis

Charles Melton, BEEF

Nick Offerman, Death by Lightning

Outstanding Scripted Variety Series

The Daily Show (Comedy Central)

Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC)

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver (HBO)

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (CBS)

Saturday Night Live (NBC)

Outstanding Variety Special (Live)

The Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show Starring Bad Bunny

83rd Annual Golden Globes

68th Annual Grammy Awards

The Oscars

78th Annual Tony Awards

Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded)

Dave Chappelle: The Unstoppable...

The Muppet Show

Nikki Glaser: Good Girl

Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour | The Final Show

Wicked: One Wonderful Night

Outstanding Animated Program

Bob’s Burgers

Rick and Morty

The Simpsons

Smiling Friends

South Park

Star Wars: Visions

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