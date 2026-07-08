Emmy nomination list 2026: ‘The Pitt’ tops with 25 nods, ‘DWTS’ gets 1st nod in 10 years

Emmy Awards have begun generating buzz with its exciting nomination list for 2026.
On Wednesday, July 8, The Television Academy unveiled its nomination list for the 78th annual Primetime Emmy Awards, scheduled to take place at the Peacock Theater, Los Angeles, on September 14.
The ceremony, set to be hosted by Mariska Hargitay, will air on NBC and Peacock.
For the 2026 awards event, HBO’s hit medical drama series The Pitt led the pack with 25 nominations, while comedy-drama show Hacks earned 24.
Apple TV’s Widow’s Bay received 19 nods, with Pluribus close behind at 18.
Meanwhile, the iconic reality TV dancing show, Dancing with the Stars, got its first nomination in 10 years, marking a milestone moment for the series.
However, the blockbuster sports romance TV series Heated Rivalry, which generated massive buzz following its release, failed to secure any nomination as it was fully funded and produced by Canadian outfit Crave (Bell Media). According to Academy rules, a U.S. partner must be intrinsically involved in production.
Here’s the complete list of nomination for 2026 Emmy Awards.
Outstanding Drama
The Diplomat
The Gilded Age
A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms
Paradise
The Pitt
Pluribus
Slow Horses
Your Friends & Neighbors
Lead Actress in a Drama
Carrie Coon, The Gilded Age
Chase Infiniti, The Testaments
Keri Russell, The Diplomat
Rhea Seehorn, Pluribus
Zendaya, Euphoria
Lead Actor in a Drama
Sterling K. Brown, Paradise
Gary Oldman, Slow Horses
Mark Ruffalo, Task
Rufus Sewell, The Diplomat
Noah Wyle, The Pitt
Supporting Actress in a Drama
Taylor Dearden, The Pitt
Fiona Dourif, The Pitt
Allison Janney, The Diplomat
Katherine LaNasa, The Pitt
Sepideh Moafi, The Pitt
Julianne Nicholson, Paradise
Karolina Wydra, Pluribus
Supporting Actor in a Drama
Patrick Ball, The Pitt
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Shawn Hatosy, The Pitt
Gerran Howell, The Pitt
Jack Lowden, Slow Horses
Tom Pelphrey, Task
Carlos-Manuel Vesga, Pluribus
Guest Actress in a Drama
Brittany Allen, The Pitt
Tal Anderson, The Pitt
Tina Ivlev, The Pitt
Miriam Shor, Pluribus
Merritt Wever, The Gilded Age
Shailene Woodley, Paradise
Guest Actor in a Drama
Colman Domingo, Euphoria
Ernest Harden, Jr., The Pitt
Jeff Hiller, Pluribus
Jeff Kober, The Pitt
Jonathan Pryce, Slow Horses
Bradley Whitford, The Diplomat
Outstanding Comedy
Abbott Elementary
The Bear
Hacks
Margo's Got Money Troubles
Nobody Wants This
Only Murders in the Building
Shrinking
Widow’s Bay
Lead Actress in a Comedy
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
Elle Fanning, Margo’s Got Money Troubles
Lisa Kudrow, The Comeback
Jean Smart, Hacks
Lead Actor in a Comedy
Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Wonder Man
Steve Carell, Rooster
Matthew Rhys, Widow’s Bay
Jason Segel, Shrinking
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Supporting Actress in a Comedy
Dale Dickey, Widow’s Bay
Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
Kate O'Flynn, Widow’s Bay
Michelle Pfeiffer, Margo’s Got Money Troubles
Megan Stalter, Hacks
Jessica Williams, Shrinking
Supporting Actor in a Comedy
Colman Domingo, The Four Seasons
Paul W. Downs, Hacks
Harrison Ford, Shrinking
Nick Offerman, Margo’s Got Money Troubles
Stephen Root, Widow’s Bay
Michael Urie, Shrinking
Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary
Guest Actress in a Comedy
Leslie Bibb, Hacks
Jamie Lee Curtis, The Bear
Betty Gilpin, Widow's Bay
Cherry Jones, Hacks
Laurie Metcalf, Hacks
Kaitlin Olson, Hacks
Lauren Weedman, Hacks
Guest Actor in a Comedy
Michael J. Fox, Shrinking
Brett Goldstein, Shrinking
Hamish Linklater, Widow's Bay
Christopher McDonald, Hacks
Rob Reiner, The Bear
Connor Storrie, Saturday Night Live
Outstanding Reality Competition Program
Dancing With the Stars
RuPaul’s Drag Race
Survivor
Top Chef
The Traitors
Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program
America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders
Love on the Spectrum
RuPaul’s Drag Race Untucked
Summer House
Welcome to Wrexham
Outstanding Structured Reality Program
Antiques Roadshow
Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives
Love Is Blind
Queer Eye
Shark Tank
Outstanding Host for a Reality/Competition Program
RuPaul Charles, RuPaul’s Drag Race
Alan Cumming, The Traitors
Kristen Kish, Top Chef
Ariana Madix, Love Island USA
Jeff Probst, Survivor
Outstanding Game Show
Celebrity Family Feud
Jeopardy!
The Price Is Right
Wheel of Fortune
Who Wants to Be a Millionaire
Outstanding Game Show Host
Steve Harvey, Celebrity Family Feud
Ken Jennings, Jeopardy!
Colin Jost, Pop Culture Jeopardy!
Jimmy Kimmel, Who Wants to Be a Millionaire
Martin Short, Match Game
Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series
All Her Fault
The Beast in Me
BEEF
DTF St. Louis
Love Story
Outstanding Television Movie
Heads of State
Miss You, Love You
People We Meet on Vacation
Remarkably Bright Creatures
Jack Ryan: Ghost War
Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Claire Danes, The Beast in Me
Sally Field, Remarkably Bright Creatures
Carey Mulligan, BEEF
Sarah Pidgeon, Love Story
Sarah Snook, All Her Fault
Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Riz Ahmed, Bait
Jason Bateman, Black Rabbit
Charlie Hunnam, Monster: The Ed Gein Story
Oscar Isaac, BEEF
Matthew Rhys, The Beast in Me
Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Linda Cardellini, DTF St. Louis
Dakota Fanning, All Her Fault
Laurie Metcalf, Monster: The Ed Gein Story
Joy Sunday, DTF: St. Louis
Youn Yuh-jung, BEEF
Constance Zimmer, Love Story
Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Jason Bateman, DTF St. Louis
Richard Gadd, Half Man
David Harbour, DTF St. Louis
Richard Jenkins, DTF St. Louis
Charles Melton, BEEF
Nick Offerman, Death by Lightning
Outstanding Scripted Variety Series
The Daily Show (Comedy Central)
Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC)
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver (HBO)
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (CBS)
Saturday Night Live (NBC)
Outstanding Variety Special (Live)
The Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show Starring Bad Bunny
83rd Annual Golden Globes
68th Annual Grammy Awards
The Oscars
78th Annual Tony Awards
Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded)
Dave Chappelle: The Unstoppable...
The Muppet Show
Nikki Glaser: Good Girl
Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour | The Final Show
Wicked: One Wonderful Night
Outstanding Animated Program
Bob’s Burgers
Rick and Morty
The Simpsons
Smiling Friends
South Park
Star Wars: Visions