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  • By Sidra Khan
  • Updated 34 minutes ago
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Glen Powell makes Michelle Randolph romance Instagram official with sizzling snap

The ‘Twisters’ star hard launches his relationship with Michelle Randolph on Instagram

  • By Sidra Khan
  • Updated 34 minutes ago
Glen Powell makes Michelle Randolph romance Instagram official with sizzling snap
Glen Powell makes Michelle Randolph romance Instagram official with sizzling snap

Glen Powell and Michelle Randolph have taken a new step in their romance.

The Anyone But You actor sent fans wild on Tuesday, July 7, by hard launching his romance with the Landman actress on Instagram.

In the latest update, the 37-year-old American actor posted a carousel of photos from his U.S. Independence Day celebrations, which included a sizzling snap with his 28-year-old ladylove.

“Hell of a Fourth,” he captioned.


The 20-slide carousel, which featured glimpses from a star-studded Texas gathering for the Fourth of July, included a black-and-white photo of the lovebirds in slide 19, as they were captured locking lips for a kiss, appearing so in love.

Fans’ reactions

Glen Powell’s thrilling post sparked a frenzy among fans, who flooded the comments swooning over the exciting move.

“fell to my knees at slide 19,” wrote a first, while another stated, “@glenpowell your girlfriend @michellerandolph is gorgeous.”

Referring to America’s milestone 250th independence day, a third cheekily added, “Need another 250 years to recover.”

“NUMBER 19 I’m dyyyyyyingggg,” a fourth excitedly exclaimed.

Glen Powell and Michelle Randolph relationship

Glen Powell and Michelle Randolph
Glen Powell and Michelle Randolph

Glen Powell and Michelle Randolph first sparked romance buzz in November 2025, when the two were spotted dancing at a bar in the actor’s Austin home.

Speaking to PEOPLE, an insider shared at the time that the couple were “super cute together and looked quite happy.”

In the following month, Powell and Randolph made a joint appearance at F1 event in Los Angeles and a couple of days later were spotted in Miami.

Joined by Nina Dobrev, Miles Teller and other celebrities, they also celebrated New Year together on a romantic yacht trip.

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