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  • By Hania Jamil
  • Updated 24 minutes ago
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ATEEZ's Yunho breaks up with girlfriend, fans react to surprising confirmation

K-pop idol Jeong Yun-ho ends romance with long-term girlfriend

  • By Hania Jamil
  • Updated 24 minutes ago
ATEEZs Yunho breaks up with girlfriend, fans react to surprising confirmation
ATEEZ's Yunho breaks up with girlfriend, fans react to surprising confirmation

Yunho of globally famous K-pop boy band ATEEZ has ended his long-term relationship with a non-celebrity girlfriend.

According to local media, the 27-year-old parted ways with his girlfriend three months ago and has not resumed contact with his former partner.

Yunho's high school romance?

ATEEZs Yunho breaks up with girlfriend, fans react to surprising confirmation

A source close to Yunho said the two had been friends since their school days, and their friendship developed into a romantic relationship, and they remained together for many years.

As per an agency official, Yunho had personally confirmed the breakup and had neither met nor spoken with his former partner since ending the relationship.

While rumours about Yunho being in a relationship had spread through social media platforms over the years, the romance was never confirmed.

Fans react to Yunho's breakup


Fans of ATEEZ flooded the social media platforms, expressing their support and sharing their reaction to the shocking confirmation of the romance, which came with the breakup news.

A user on X noted, "first case that you find out about the breakup before the relationship."

"The curious case of the idol we found out broke up without even knowing he was dating," another fan wrote.

"tbf the only thing i am impressed by is that he managed to keep this relationship while being extra busy with his idol activities all these years like wow he has all my respect," read another post.

About Yunho

Yunho, whose real name is Jeong Yun-ho, debuted as a member of ATEEZ in 2018 and has since remained active both in South Korea and overseas.

The group's 14th EP “Golden Hour: Part.5,” was released on June 26 and topped the Billboard 200.

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