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  • By Sidra Khan
  • Updated 2 hours ago
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Margaret Qualley, Jack Antonoff call it quits after nearly 3 years of marriage

Jack Antonoff and Margaret Qualley, who tied the knot in August 2023, part ways after nearly three years of marriage

  • By Sidra Khan
  • Updated 2 hours ago
Margaret Qualley, Jack Antonoff call it quits after nearly 3 years of marriage
Margaret Qualley, Jack Antonoff call it quits after nearly 3 years of marriage

Margaret Qualley and Jack Antonoff have separated their paths.

Just days after sparking split speculation by attending Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s star-studded nuptials without his wife, the 42-year-old singer-songwriter’s breakup was confirmed by PEOPLE on Wednesday, July 8, 2026.

The lovebird, who were near to celebrating their third wedding anniversary next month, parted ways after their relationship became “rocky,” shared an insider.

While another noted that Qualley and Antonoff are “figuring things out.”


Fans react to Margaret Qualley and Jack Antonoff split

Shortly after Margaret Qualley and Jack Antonoff’s split made headlines, fans flooded Instagram with their reactions.

“i’m so beyond shocked!!!!” commented one.

Another stated, “Noooo I was rooting for them.”

“Didnt he do a podcast run a couple months ago talking about how Amazing their relationship is?!?!” a third noted.

A fourth added, “She was too much for him.”

About Margaret Qualley and Jack Antonoff relationship

Margaret Qualley and Jack Antonoff
Margaret Qualley and Jack Antonoff

Margaret Qualley and Jack Antonoff sparked romance buzz in August 2021 after being spotted kissing while on a date in Brooklyn.

In 2022, the duo went public with their relationship by making a joint appearance at AFI Awards Luncheon to back the actress’s Netflix series Maid.

After going Instagram official in March 2022, the former flames announced their engagement in May and tied the knot on August 19, 2023, in a star-studded wedding, which was attended high-profile guests, including Taylor Swift, Cara Delevingue, Lana Del Rey, Channing Tatum, and Zoe Kravitz.

Jack Antonoff and Lena Dunham relationship

Jack Antonoff and Lena Dunham
Jack Antonoff and Lena Dunham

Margaret Qualley and Jack Antonoff’s shocking split update comes after the Bleachers frontman’s recent reunion with his ex-girlfriend Lena Dunham at Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s marriage.

Antonoff and Dunham were in a high-profile relationship for five years, dating from 2012 to early 2018, after being set up by a mutual friend in 2012.

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