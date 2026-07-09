Sabrina Carpenter celebrates ‘miss piggy effect’ as ‘Muppet Show’ gets 6 Emmy nods

Sabrina Carpenter is overjoyed as The Muppet Show has received its due recognition.
On Wednesday, July 8, The Television Academy unveiled its nomination list for the 78th annual Primetime Emmy Awards, scheduled to take place at the Peacock Theater, Los Angeles, on September 14.
Taking to her official Instagram Stories on Thursday, July 9, the Espresso hitmaker celebrated The Muppet Show’s Emmy nominations by sharing the show’s post.
“miss piggy effect,” she wrote along with three clapping emojis.
For the 2026 Emmy Awards, the variety sketch comedy film TV series received six nominations, which include Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded), Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special, Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Variety Series or Special, Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance (Matt Vogel), Outstanding Picture Editing for Variety Programming, and Outstanding Production Design for a Variety Special.
Fans’ reactions
Commenting on the post, fans expressed their excitement and celebrated the nominations.
“This is obviously a sign that we need more episodes. Give us a couple more specials then a full season!!” commented one.
Another stated, “6 noms for one episode is crazy!!! We want more! The people want more.”
“EMMY NOMINEE SABRINA CARPENTER HAS A NICE RING TO IT,” added a third.
About The Muppet Show
The Muppet Show is a variety sketch comedy family television series created by Jim Henson and starring beloved Muppet characters such as Kermit the Frog, Miss Piggy, Fozzie Bear, and Gonzo, who perform comedy sketches, songs, and interviews with celebrity guests.
The Muppet Show and Sabrina Carpenter
The 2026 Muppet Show was hosted and executive produced by pop icon Sabrina Carpenter.
Released on February 4, 2026, the 30-minute television event marked the milestone 50th anniversary of the original variety franchise.