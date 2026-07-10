Jack Antonoff, Margaret Qualley split take new turn after shocking revelation 

Jack Antonoff and Margaret Qualley are reportedly living separately, but remain deeply committed to one another.
According to a PEOPLE, a source shared that the Maid starlet and the We Are Young singer remain united despite separating just months before their third wedding anniversary.
“They love each other deeply and are very sweet to each other. They are going through this process with nothing but kindness and unity,” the source said.
They added, “The rumors swirling around out there about them just aren’t true.”
Another source told Page Six, “They’re figuring this all out together,” noting that the “rumors” floating about an alleged infidelity “aren’t true.”
“For what it’s worth, they’ve had a beautiful and loving relationship. Sometimes, these things just don’t work, and it doesn’t need to be for any dramatic reason.”
Jack Antonoff and Margaret Qualley separation buzz
Antonoff attended longtime friend and collaborator Taylor Swift's July 3 wedding to Travis Kelce without Qualley, instead bringing his sister, fashion designer Rachel Antonoff.
Fans also noticed that Qualley deleted a number of personal photos from her Instagram feed, including wedding photos, though she has since added one photo with Antonoff back to her grid.
Following the speculations, it is reported that the pair decided to call it quits after less three years of marriage, with sources telling People that things had been “rocky” between the pair for some time.
Jack Antonoff and Margaret Qualley relationship
He confirmed their engagement in May 2022, and the couple married in an intimate New Jersey ceremony in August 2023.
Qualley and Antonoff first sparked relationship speculation in August 2021 when they were spotted kissing during an ice cream run in NYC.
On the work front, Antonoff is currently on Bleachers' Forever tour, which runs through October, while Qualley is preparing to film the upcoming horror movie Possession.