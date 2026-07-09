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  • By Syeda Fazeelat
  • Updated 26 minutes ago
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FX announces 'American Horror Story' season 13 release date: Check out cast, more

American Horror Story’ season 13 marks the return of fan favorites, with some new faces all set to entertain fans

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
  • Updated 26 minutes ago
FX announces American Horror Story season 13 release date: Check out cast, more
FX announces 'American Horror Story' season 13 release date: Check out cast, more

FX has officially announced the eagerly awaited release date of American Horror Story season 13, sparking excitement among everyone.

As per the television network, the show is set to premier on Thursday, September 24, at 9 p.m. ET (6 p.m. PT). The latest installment of Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk's long-running horror anthology will also stream internationally on Disney+.

Notably, FX confirmed the American Horror Story’ season 13 release date, it still kept the storyline or theme undisclosed.


'American Horror Story' season 13 cast

American Horror Story’ season 13 will not be less than a show packed with horror, excitement, and more, as it marks the return of fan favorites and new faces.

The cast includes Ariana Grande, Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Angela Bassett, Kathy Bates, Jessica Lange, Emma Roberts, Billie Lourd, Gabourey Sidibe, John Waters, and Leslie Grossman.

Several actors will reprise characters from earlier seasons, including John Carroll Lynch, Mena Suvari, and Matt Fraser. Meanwhile, Paul Anthony Kelly, Berto Colón, and Joey Pollari will make their American Horror Story debut.

Special San Diego comic-con experience

To celebrate the forthcoming season, FX has introduced a themed activation to San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC). Fans can visit four specially designed American Horror Story ice cream trucks located throughout the Gaslamp district.

The activation will also feature photo opportunities with iconic characters from previous seasons, including Rubber Man (Murder House), Twisty the Clown (Freak Show), and the Witch (Coven).

'American Horror Story’ season 13 production team

Backed by Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk, Ned Martel, Charlie Carver, Eric Kovtun, Nissa Diederich, Scott Robertson, Tanase Popa, Crystle Roberson Dorsey, Jennifer Salt, and Tim Minear.

American Horror Story’ season 13 is produced by 20th Television and remains one of FX's longest-running anthology franchises.

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