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  • By Javeria Ahmed
  • Updated 3 hours ago
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Meghan Markle makes last-minute decision on UK return with kids amid Prince Harry trip

Meghan Markle's latest move came after Prince Harry lost his court battle against the publisher

  • By Javeria Ahmed
  • Updated 3 hours ago
Meghan Markle makes last-minute decision on UK return with kids amid Prince Harry trip
Meghan Markle makes last-minute decision on UK return with kids amid Prince Harry trip 

Meghan Markle will not join Prince Harry at the Invictus Games countdown event in Birmingham but she will travel to the UK with her two kids after initially canceling their plans due to security concerns.

As per PageSix, the insider shared that the Duchess of Sussex, along with Prince Archie, 7, and Princess Lilibet, 5, is set to touch down in London, but has no plans to make public appearances 

She will no longer accompany the Duke of Sussex to Friday's Invictus Games event in Birmingham and is no longer expected to attend the 2027 Games one-year countdown.

The Suits alum was initially expected to attend the Invictus Games event, but Harry will now appear solo at Birmingham's National Exhibition Centre alongside former Invictus Games competitors.

Although Meghan will miss Friday's public engagement, she and the children could still make a private trip to the UK before Harry's visit ends.

To note, Friday's Birmingham appearance will officially launch the one-year countdown to the 2027 Invictus Games, showcasing both returning and new adaptive sports ahead of the international competition next July.

Notably, Meghan was also absent from Wednesday's scheduled engagement with Harry at the Royal Hospital Chelsea in London.

Prince Harry security issue

The update comes after it is reported on July 4 that Meghan, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet would not travel to London with Harry due to security concerns, though his spokesperson said at the time that no decision had been made about them joining him elsewhere in Britain.

Meghan Markle makes last-minute decision on UK return with kids amid Prince Harry trip

The development followed by RAVEC concluded the Sussexes were not entitled to police security during their time in the UK.

Harry and Meghan ceased receiving automatic publicly funded police security when they stepped back from royal duties in 2020.

The estranged royal later lost his legal appeal over the issue in May 2025.

Sir Geoffrey Vos said Harry's "sense of grievance" was not a valid legal argument.

After the ruling, Harry said he was "devastated" and that security concerns made it "impossible" to bring Meghan and their children to the UK.


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