Entertainment
  • By Hania Jamil
  • Updated an hour ago
Make us preferred on Google
Entertainment

Jason Kelce makes first comments on Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's wedding

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce tied the knot in Madison Square Garden, surrounded by over 1,000 guests

  • By Hania Jamil
  • Updated an hour ago
Jason Kelce makes first comments on Taylor Swift, Travis Kelces wedding
Jason Kelce makes first comments on Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's wedding

New updates about Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding have been unveiled as Jason Kelce gives a rare glimpse into the ceremony.

During the American Century Championship in Nevada on Thursday, July 9, the former NFL player revealed that he drank more than 15 beers at Taylor's NYC wedding.

Taylor Swift's and Travis Kelce's wedding was a 'good time'

Talking to a fan about the wedding, Jason admitted, "It was a good time."

Smiling, Jason interacted with fans and told the onlookers that the ceremony was "great" before responding to a question about whether he drank 15 bears.

The 38-year-old cheekily confessed that the actual number of drinks he had during the July 3 festivities was "way over" that.


About Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce tied the knot on July 3 at Madison Square Garden in a star-studded ceremony, which included more than 1,000 guests, including Selena Gomez, Jennifer Gomez, Gracie Abrams, Gigi Hadid and many more.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelces wedding
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding 

Instead of choosing a traditional bridesmaids and groomsmen, Jason Kelce served as Travis' Best Man, while Taylor's brother Austin Swift was her Man of Honour.

The wedding was officiated by Adam Sandler, who advised the couple to "kiss every chance [they] get", revealed Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid.

Additionally, the wedding included 20-minute vows each, with Travis becoming emotional when Taylor talked about how her now-husband "was the guy in high school who, even though he was the star athlete, would go sit with the less-popular kids who were being bullied at lunchtime".

"And Taylor talked about how she wished she knew someone like that when she was in high school. It was so special," a source told People.

'Dirty Dancing' star Jennifer Grey mourns mother Jo Wilder, who died at 94
'Dirty Dancing' star Jennifer Grey mourns mother Jo Wilder, who died at 94
FX announces 'American Horror Story' season 13 release date: Check out cast, more
FX announces 'American Horror Story' season 13 release date: Check out cast, more
Yungblud cancels festival appearance days after stage breakdown: What we know
Yungblud cancels festival appearance days after stage breakdown: What we know
'Godzilla Minus Zero' trailer: Humanity unveils destructive plan to protect its kind
'Godzilla Minus Zero' trailer: Humanity unveils destructive plan to protect its kind
Jaime King reveals why her son, Taylor Swift’s godson, skipped popstar’s wedding
Jaime King reveals why her son, Taylor Swift’s godson, skipped popstar’s wedding
Sabrina Carpenter celebrates ‘miss piggy effect’ as ‘Muppet Show’ gets 6 Emmy nods
Sabrina Carpenter celebrates ‘miss piggy effect’ as ‘Muppet Show’ gets 6 Emmy nods
Tom Holland, Zendaya’s ‘Spider-Man 4’ sparks boycott calls over Messi collab
Tom Holland, Zendaya’s ‘Spider-Man 4’ sparks boycott calls over Messi collab
Harry Styles earns special honour after record-breaking Wembley run: 'proudest achievement'
Harry Styles earns special honour after record-breaking Wembley run: 'proudest achievement'
Victoria Beckham reaches new milestone after celebrating anniversary with David Beckham
Victoria Beckham reaches new milestone after celebrating anniversary with David Beckham
Heidi Klum’s longtime dream comes true with unforgettable Times Square moment
Heidi Klum’s longtime dream comes true with unforgettable Times Square moment
Will D4vd face death penalty? Celeste Rivas murder case gets major update
Will D4vd face death penalty? Celeste Rivas murder case gets major update
Dua Lipa makes stylish appearance as work on 4th studio album ramps up
Dua Lipa makes stylish appearance as work on 4th studio album ramps up

Popular News

'Dirty Dancing' star Jennifer Grey mourns mother Jo Wilder, who died at 94

'Dirty Dancing' star Jennifer Grey mourns mother Jo Wilder, who died at 94

2 hours ago
King Charles, Queen Camilla give health check to penguin during special zoo visit

King Charles, Queen Camilla give health check to penguin during special zoo visit
3 hours ago
39 dead as tropical storm Maysak riggers deadly floods in Southern China

39 dead as tropical storm Maysak riggers deadly floods in Southern China
3 hours ago