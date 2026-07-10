Jason Kelce makes first comments on Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's wedding

New updates about Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding have been unveiled as Jason Kelce gives a rare glimpse into the ceremony.
During the American Century Championship in Nevada on Thursday, July 9, the former NFL player revealed that he drank more than 15 beers at Taylor's NYC wedding.
Taylor Swift's and Travis Kelce's wedding was a 'good time'
Talking to a fan about the wedding, Jason admitted, "It was a good time."
Smiling, Jason interacted with fans and told the onlookers that the ceremony was "great" before responding to a question about whether he drank 15 bears.
The 38-year-old cheekily confessed that the actual number of drinks he had during the July 3 festivities was "way over" that.
About Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce tied the knot on July 3 at Madison Square Garden in a star-studded ceremony, which included more than 1,000 guests, including Selena Gomez, Jennifer Gomez, Gracie Abrams, Gigi Hadid and many more.
Instead of choosing a traditional bridesmaids and groomsmen, Jason Kelce served as Travis' Best Man, while Taylor's brother Austin Swift was her Man of Honour.
The wedding was officiated by Adam Sandler, who advised the couple to "kiss every chance [they] get", revealed Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid.
Additionally, the wedding included 20-minute vows each, with Travis becoming emotional when Taylor talked about how her now-husband "was the guy in high school who, even though he was the star athlete, would go sit with the less-popular kids who were being bullied at lunchtime".
"And Taylor talked about how she wished she knew someone like that when she was in high school. It was so special," a source told People.