Emmy Rossum revisits long-running 'Shameless' salary dispute with surprising insights 

Emmy Rossum has finally addressed her infamous salary dispute, which led to the shocking turn.
The Phantom actress – who is widely recognised due to her epic role as Fiona Gallagher on the hit Showtime series, Shameless- has now credited her digital audience for ending her long-running remuneration drama with the franchise.
Rossum has revealed that after fighting for equal pay on Shameless for more than five years, the thing that completely changed everything wasn't another contract negotiation; it was the internet.
During her latest conversation on the Call Her Daddy podcast, the 39-year-old American actress and singer shared how her secret negotiations with the production team leaked in 2016, triggering widespread acknowledgement on social media.
Shocking details
"I was shook; it’s a private business negotiation, and I never imagined it would become public," she recalled after discovering headlines about the private negotiations while scrolling Twitter.
She continued, admitting the impact has been put over the salary dispute as she credited the large audience on social media, saying, "The tide really shifted; people were quite surprised that I wasn't already being paid equally. And it was resolved within a day."
Emmy Rossum's alleged feud with Shameless's production team over delayed payments
The critically acclaimed American actress, whose real name is Emmanuelle Grey Rossum, also reacted to speculations that she has not left the show due to her increasing issues with the Franchise over her delayed payments.
After six years of departing from Shameless, Emmy Rossum came to the spotlight to address one dispute, leaving herself stunned.
Why Emmy Rossum leave Shameless?
For those unfamiliar, in 2019 the actress left Shameless to take on new career challenges, having recently started her own production company and secured a greenlight for her new show, Angelyne.
She also felt the series had run its course for her character after 110 episodes.
Emmy Rossum officially announced her departure in August 2018, and her final episodes aired in the spring of 2019.