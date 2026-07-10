Prince Harry’s Invictus Games 2027 receives ‘cancellation’ warning before countdown event 

Prince Harry has received a shocking update on the foreseeable future of The Invictus Games – just hours before the highly anticipated countdown ceremony for 2027’s event, set to be hosted in Birmingham.
Shortly after Meghan Markle and kids, Prince Archie and Lilibet’s UK arrival was confirmed after days of uncertainty – The Duke of Sussex has been hit with a threat that his multi-sporting event in Birmingham next year, might get “cancelled” due to funding issues.
In an exclusive conversation on the Daily Expresso podcast, presenter JJ Anisiobi explained that an inside source has spilled beans on the funding status on Harry’s gaming event in the UK – which the Duke founded in 2014 for wounded, injured or sick military service personnel and veterans.
Prince Harry's Invictus Games faces the threat of cancellation despite his tireless efforts to secure backing and funding.
JJ Anisiobi elaborated, "Invictus is a great idea, and it started off really well. I'll start with this... it used to be sponsorship was the main way it was funded. In recent years, and for the Birmingham games, it's now majority by whichever country is hosting the games."
He continued, "The UK has underwritten £26m for next year's Invictus Games. But they will only release that money if Invictus raise enough money for them to go ahead.”
"Currently, the UK government has given them approximately £3m of that underwritten £26m, which means Invictus have got to raise a lot of money between now and next year for the games to ahead in its entirety,” added the presenter.
JJ further explained that “it doesn't seem to be going too well. Boeing, massive, huge company, not a company short of a few bob, they pulled out... that's one huge sponsor already out."
Prince Harry fails to generate funds for Invictus Games 2027 amid his UK trip
As per the host, Harry – who arrived in the UK on Tuesday, July 7, for a four-day solo visit, has failed to raise funds for his Invictus Games 2027 event, putting duke’s plans to proceed the sporting event in his home country in jeopardy.
"The Birmingham contingent are actively seeking commercial partners now, running around trying to get it,” JJ claimed.
He went on to share, “The organisers have launched a sponsorship programme and they are inviting businesses to register interest. Previously you've have people like Jaguar and Boeing involved. Invictus is now going to local Birmingham businesses, asking them for money."
In response to this shocking update, the presenter and comedian Mark Dolan noted, "This is a nightmare on wheels. This is catastrophic. And the reason why is this is all he's got... Invictus is Harry, Harry is Invictus."
This update came just a day King Charles' son made an emotional visit to the Birmingham Children's Hospital as the Patron of his UK based charity, Wellchild.
After the visit, the official Instagram account of the charitable organisation released a hearftelt message with The Duke of Sussex's new photos as he met seiously ill children.