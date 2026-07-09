Queen Rania announces Princess Iman’s second pregnancy with heart-melting snap

A new royal baby is on the way for Jordanian Royal Family.
On Thursday, July 9, Queen Rania took to her official Instagram account to announce a joyful news, sharing that her elder daughter, Princess Iman, is expecting her second baby with her husband, Jameel Alexander Thermiótis.
“The grandchildren club is growing, and we couldn’t be happier for Iman, Jameel, and soon-to-be big sister Amina!” she happily shared.
Accompanying the joyful announcement was a heart-melting snap of the 29-year-old princess with her husband and one-year-old daughter Princess Amina.
The adorable photo, set against a peaceful outdoor backdrop, captured a sweet family moment, showing Iman smiling while looking down at her baby bump, while her husband stood beside her carrying their little one, who tries to reach out to touch her mum’s growing belly.
Their smiles and the image reflected the family’s excitement for the new arrival.
Fans react to Princess Iman’s pregnancy
Queen Rania’s delightful announcement of Princess Iman’s pregnancy melted fans’ hearts as they expressed their joy through their comments.
“God bless your heart, we love you,” wrote a first.
Another congratulated, “Congratulations, may God complete it in goodness.”
“God bless you, your highness the princess,” a third sweetly wished.
“Your joy is our joy, a thousand congratulations to Her Majesty the Queen. May God make these days of goodness and blessings upon the noble Hashemite family,” added one more.
About Princess Iman
Born on September 27, 1996, Princess Iman bint Abdullah is a Jordanian princess as the first daughter and second child of King Abdullah II and Queen Rania.
Princess Iman and Jameel Alexander Thermiótis
Princess Iman’s engagement to Venezuelan Jameel Alexander Thermiótis was announced on July 6, 2022, by the Royal Hashemite Court.
The couple got married on March 12, 2023, at Beit Al Urdun Palace and welcomed their first child, daughter Amina, on February 16, 2025.