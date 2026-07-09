Queen Camilla joins Princess Kate to laud Arthur Fery on making Wimbledon history

Kate Middleton and Queen Camilla are overjoyed.
The British Queen Consort, who made a delightful appearance at the 2026 Wimbledon on Wednesday, July 8, joined the Princess of Wales to laud British tennis player Arthur Fery after he made history at the Championship.
23-year-old Fery made history by becoming the first British wildcard in 25 years to reach the Wimbledon men’s singles semifinals, defying expectations with a remarkable run.
The future queen, who brought royal charm to Wimbledon 2026 with her elegant appearance, took to her and Prince William’s official Instagram Stories on Wednesday to send a heartfelt message to Arthur Fery after his historic achievement.
“A memorable day at @wimbledon. Congratulations to Arthur Fery on becoming the first British wildcard to reach the Gentlemen's Singles semi-finals in the Open Era, a fantastic achievement that has inspired so many,” penned the princess.
Sending Fery luck for his upcoming round, Catherine wrote, “Wishing you the very best for the next round. C.”
Queen Camilla also gushed over Arthur FEry’s thrilling performance, noting that she was “delighted” to watch him play and thanking him for making the Wimbledon Championship “fantastic.”
“Congratulations @ArthurFery on a magnificent win taking you to the Semi Finals of @Wimbledon!” began the 78-year-old.
She continued, “The Queen was delighted to watch you play on Centre Court today. Thank you to everyone who works at The Championships to make it such a fantastic event for all.”
Accompanying the heartfelt statement was a video from today’s match, showing Fery delivering an exciting performance and meeting the Queen.
When will 2026 Wimbledon Men’s Singles semi-finals take place?
The 2026 Wimbledon Men’s Singles semi-final is scheduled to take place on Friday, July 10, featuring matchups between defending champions Jannik Sinner and Novak Djokovic, as well as Alexander Zverev and British wildcard Arthur Fery.