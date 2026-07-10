Buckingham Palace offers exclusive BTS after Meghan, Archie and Lilibet UK arrival announced 

A senior member of the Royal Family has dropped a major update just hours after Meghan Markle seemingly returned to the United Kingdom but "off-camera."
Buckingham Palace has shared a new video of the Duchess Sophie, who made a surprise cameo at The Borchester Show on Thursday, July 9th.
BBC reported that the Duchess of Edinburgh as made a surprise cameo appearance on The Archers, who has been a fan of the long-running BBC Radio 4 show for many years.
However, the video released in July was initially recorded when Her Royal Highness made an appearance while her segment t at the BBC in Birmingham in May.
In the now viral footage, Sophie was pictured smiling as she stood in front of her script and microphone under the bright studio lights.
The episode - in the drama's 75th anniversary year - aired at 19:00 BST, and revealed Sophie as a surprise guest at the fictional Borchester Show, in her real-life role as honorary president of charity Linking Environment And Farming (LEAF).
"Last night Ambridge welcomed a very special visitor to The Borchester Show, no other than Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Edinburgh. Take a look at The Duchess in rehearsal with the cast as she makes her Archers debut," the official Instagram page of BBC Radio stated.
This update came shortly after rumours emerged regarding Prince Harry's wife, Meghan Markle's return to the United Kingdom nearly four years after she stepped down from her senior role in 2020.
The Duke of Sussex arrived in the UK earlier this week when King Charles snubbed him after turning down his royal stay offer to his youngest son.
Meghan Markle arrives in UK?
Despite raising his security concerns, the Duchess of Sussex and her two children, Prince Archie, seven, and Princess Lilibet, five, have reportedly arrived in the UK quietly.
Daily Mail reported that Meghan will bring Archie and Lilibet to the UK to join Harry this weekend but won't be seen in public.
The Duchess of Sussex had been expected to support Harry at an Invictus Games event in Birmingham today, but she will now apparently not attend as planned.
Why Meghan Markle bringing her children to the UK?
However, there are also emerging rumours that the Duke and Duchess are bringing their children for their possible reunion with their cancer-stricken grandfather, King Charles III, despite his royal snub.
Multiple media reports also predicted that the two kids will not join their dad during his high-profile engagements.