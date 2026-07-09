Prince William visits Hastings as bombshell plans to sideline two royals exposed

Prince William headed to a series of engagements in Hastings to celebrate the fishing community amid bombshell reports of slimming down the royal family.
On Thursday, July 9, the Prince of Wales arrived in style for his engagements using the East Hill funicular railway, the steepest in the UK.
Prince William arrives in Hastings
William was seen descending in the unique mode of transportation as he headed to the seaside town to highlight its fishing community and the work of local youth-led organisations.
The royal kicked off his day off by meeting local fishermen and hearing about their experiences and the challenges that the industry is facing. He also toured several of the town's most historic buildings.
Prince Harry fights off heatwave in style
Despite the intense heatwave, Prince William was dressed in his usual smart attire, wearing a light grey suit jacket and dark chinos.
The outing came amid reports of his alleged plans, targeting two of the members of the Royal Family.
Prince William' purge plans revealed
Prince William is eyeing slimming down the Royal Family, as he targets two members of the firm in his alleged plan.
As reported by RadarOnline, the Prince of Wales is targetting Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie.
The royal was not happy with the rent situation that was revealed by the UK National Audit recently, which revealed that King Charles pays the rent for Princess Beatrice's St. James Palace apartment and for Princess Eugenie's Kensington Palace home, Ivy Cottage.
The report sparked immense backlash for Andrew Mountbatten-Winsor's daughters, who fear "being cast aside like their parents", claimed a source.
Sharing Prince William's reaction to the report, the insider noted, "He thinks it's egregious for non-working royals to be feasting off the royal pie like this."
According to the outlet, William is allegedly planning to slim down the royal family once he takes the throne.
"Charles needs to trim the fat, and nixing Beatrice and Eugenie's free rent is a no-brainer said the source.