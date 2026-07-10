Prince William drops 'saddening' update as Harry faces royal isolation during UK trip 

Prince William has seemingly broken his silence on his estranged brother, Prince Harry's solo United Kingdom trip.
The Prince of Wales – who is not on speaking terms with the Duke of Sussex since he published his bombshell memoir Spare is now reportedly "saddened" by the royal treatment towards his sibling.
On Thursday, July 9th, Kensington Palace shared a sombre tribute to the popular English singer, Bonnie Tyler, via the official joint Instagram account.
Prince William's tribute to Bonnie Tyler
The post shared a throwback photo of the deceased singer receiving her Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) on February 1st, 2023.
Over the image, the future monarch stated, "We are deeply saddened by the passing of Bonnie Tyler. A proud Welsh icon, her extraordinary voice and unforgettable music touched millions around the world and will continue to inspire generations to come."
The statement continued as William, 44, extended his condolences and grief to Bonnie's "husband, family, friends and all who loved her."
Who was Bonnie Tyler?
For those unaware, the late musician – who was honoured by the next heir to the British throne during an investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle in 2023 passed away at age 75 on July 8, 2026, at a hospital in Faro, Portugal.
This heartbreaking update of the singer's death came as Prince William has been navigating tensions within the royal family, particularly after Harry landed in his homeland earlier this week.
However, the Duke of Sussex arrived in London without his wife, Meghan Markle, and his two kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.
Prince William inclining towards Prince Harry?
However, the estranged member of the royal family has not managed to win over his family's hearts.
Additionally, Harry faced a major snub when King Charles turned down his offer to his youngest son to stay at Buckingham Palace with his family at the last minute, leaving him isolated during his five-day trip to the UK.
It was initially reported that the Duke had been considering bringing his family for the first time to the UK, since he stepped down from his senior role, and His Majesty’s royal accommodation.
But the offer was turned down at the last minute, and the Duke had to leave his family in the United States of America due to security concerns.
William is unhappy with his father, King Charles' last snub to Harry?
Despite being distant with Harry, William now seemed displeased with his father's allegedly cold behaviour towards the duke, which eventually made him “isolate” during his significant trip.
The 41-year-old royal member also faced defeat over his ongoing legal battle with the tabloids due to the unlawful behaviour of the publications.
As of now, it has not been clarified whether Prince William will push his father for any possible reunion in the wake of Harry’s escalating isolation.