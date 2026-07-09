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  • By Javeria Ahmed
  • Updated 3 hours ago
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King Charles makes feelings clear on seeing Archie, Lilibet amid Prince Harry UK visit

King Charles is said to have made a surprising move move for his grandchildren Archie and Lilibet

  • By Javeria Ahmed
  • Updated 3 hours ago
King Charles makes feelings clear on seeing Archie, Lilibet amid Prince Harry UK visit
King Charles makes feelings clear on seeing Archie, Lilibet amid Prince Harry UK visit

King Charles made his stance clear on spending time with his grandchildren, Prince Archie of Sussex and Princess Lilibet of Sussex amid continued speculation over family relations with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

As reported by The Mirror, the British Monarch has begun discussions with the Duke of Sussex and the Duchess of Sussex about a possible reunion with their kids.

A royal source told the outlet, "While nothing has been ruled out, conversations remain ongoing."

Another insider mentioned, "The King would not pass up the opportunity to spend time with his grandchildren and if there is a way of making it possible, he will do it."


The monarch has had few chances to visit with his youngest grandchildren following Harry and Meghan's move to California.

King Charles’ relationship with Archie and Lilibet

Charles encountered Archie, seven, only a handful of times when the Sussexes still lived in Britain.

On the other hand, Lilibet has reportedly met her grandfather only once, during the late Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations in 2022.

King Charles makes feelings clear on seeing Archie, Lilibet amid Prince Harry UK visit

The relationship between the monarch and his younger son have remained strained since the couple stepped back from royal duties in March 2020.

However, multiple private conversations between Charles and Harry have occurred in recent weeks, with one source describing the atmosphere as "hopeful".

Prince Harry face setback during UK visit

Notably, Prince Harry’s UK visit began with a setback after his request to stay at Buckingham Palace was reportedly declined due to its late submission and the timing of a sensitive court ruling.

His legal challenge against Associated Newspapers ended in defeat on Tuesday, with the court dismissing all allegations of illegal information gathering.

The father-of-two called the result an "obvious whitewash" and previously told the court the press made his wife's life "an absolute misery".

Prince Harry arrived in London on Monday after a reported family holiday in Europe, leaving Meghan and the children behind.

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