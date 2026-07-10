Trending
  • By Javeria Ahmed
  • Updated 4 hours ago
Make us preferred on Google
Trending

Saif Ali Khan makes bold claim about 'Dhurandhar's' impact on Bollywood

'Dhurandhar' franchise continues to rank among the biggest blockbusters in modern Indian cinema

  • By Javeria Ahmed
  • Updated 4 hours ago
Saif Ali Khan makes bold claim about Dhurandhars impact on Bollywood
Saif Ali Khan makes bold claim about Dhurandhar's impact on Bollywood

Saif Ali Khan has hailed Dhurandhar as a game-changer for Bollywood, saying there is a "before and after Dhurandhar" era in the industry.

The Agent Vinod star revealed that Bollywood has entered a new era after the success of the Dhurandhar franchise, crediting the spy series with reshaping commercial cinema and changing audience expectations.

Saif told The Hollywood Reporter India that the overwhelming response to Dhurandhar and its sequel has marked a turning point, encouraging filmmakers to embrace changing audience expectations.

Discussing the franchise's remarkable commercial success, the Race star said, "Just the difference between… I'll go back to the popularity and the commercial success of something like Dhurandhar, compared to other movies. Why is that gap so huge?"

He said the films' success underscores a new benchmark for big-budget Bollywood releases.

During the interview, Saif shared, "I see a time before Dhurandhar and a time after. It's up to us whether we catch up or not and wake up or not," highlighting that filmmakers should keep pace with shifting trends instead of relying on old templates.

He also praised the franchise's use of music, highlighting Shararat for seamlessly fitting into the story through a wedding sequence rather than functioning as a traditional item song.

The Cocktail star said the approach felt natural and marked a refreshing change in commercial cinema.

Dhurandhar success

Saif Ali Khan's comments come as the Dhurandhar franchise continues to rank among the biggest blockbusters in modern Indian cinema.

The original film, released in December 2025, and its sequel, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, which premiered in March 2026, reportedly earned more than Rs 3,100 crore worldwide combined.

The second installment alone contributed nearly half of Bollywood's domestic box office revenue during the first half of 2026, underlining its unprecedented impact.

Saif Ali Khan work front

On the work front, Saif Ali Khan was last seen in Netflix's Kartavya. He will next appear in Hum Hindustani and Priyadarshan's Haiwaan, which reunites him with Akshay Kumar after nearly two decades. 

Ranbir Kapoor, Yash unveil big plans for 'Ramayana' first look: What to know
Ranbir Kapoor, Yash unveil big plans for 'Ramayana' first look: What to know
Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas' 2026 Wimbledon viral moment leaves fans annoyed
Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas' 2026 Wimbledon viral moment leaves fans annoyed
Amitabh Bachchan breaks silence after backlash over 'black' comment on French footballers
Amitabh Bachchan breaks silence after backlash over 'black' comment on French footballers
Sidharth Malhotra postpones ‘The Vvaan’ to avoid clash with wife Kiara Advani’s ‘Toxic’
Sidharth Malhotra postpones ‘The Vvaan’ to avoid clash with wife Kiara Advani’s ‘Toxic’
Janhvi Kapoor gives sweet nod to boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya at family celebration
Janhvi Kapoor gives sweet nod to boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya at family celebration
'King' becomes Shah Rukh Khan's most expensive film? Real budget revealed
'King' becomes Shah Rukh Khan's most expensive film? Real budget revealed
Alia Bhatt, Sharvari's 'Alpha' gains momentum again with day 5 box office rise
Alia Bhatt, Sharvari's 'Alpha' gains momentum again with day 5 box office rise
Salman Khan's jaw-dropping new transformation revealed amid 'Maatrubhumi' CBFC drama
Salman Khan's jaw-dropping new transformation revealed amid 'Maatrubhumi' CBFC drama
Arjun Kapoor makes touching promise to sister Anshula after Rohan Thakkar wedding
Arjun Kapoor makes touching promise to sister Anshula after Rohan Thakkar wedding
Saira Banu remembers Dilip Kumar with heartfelt tribute on 5th death anniversary
Saira Banu remembers Dilip Kumar with heartfelt tribute on 5th death anniversary
Diljit Dosanjh's 'Sutluj' hits new roadblock after CBFC's major objection
Diljit Dosanjh's 'Sutluj' hits new roadblock after CBFC's major objection
Anshula Kapoor ties the knot with Rohan Thakkar in intimate ceremony: See
Anshula Kapoor ties the knot with Rohan Thakkar in intimate ceremony: See

Popular News

Ranbir Kapoor, Yash unveil big plans for 'Ramayana' first look: What to know

Ranbir Kapoor, Yash unveil big plans for 'Ramayana' first look: What to know
57 minutes ago
New CKM syndrome guidelines warn of hidden metabolic health risks

New CKM syndrome guidelines warn of hidden metabolic health risks
an hour ago
Andrew receive shocking update from Virginia Giuffre family ahead of major Royal reunion

Andrew receive shocking update from Virginia Giuffre family ahead of major Royal reunion
2 hours ago