Saif Ali Khan makes bold claim about 'Dhurandhar's' impact on Bollywood

Saif Ali Khan has hailed Dhurandhar as a game-changer for Bollywood, saying there is a "before and after Dhurandhar" era in the industry.
The Agent Vinod star revealed that Bollywood has entered a new era after the success of the Dhurandhar franchise, crediting the spy series with reshaping commercial cinema and changing audience expectations.
Saif told The Hollywood Reporter India that the overwhelming response to Dhurandhar and its sequel has marked a turning point, encouraging filmmakers to embrace changing audience expectations.
Discussing the franchise's remarkable commercial success, the Race star said, "Just the difference between… I'll go back to the popularity and the commercial success of something like Dhurandhar, compared to other movies. Why is that gap so huge?"
He said the films' success underscores a new benchmark for big-budget Bollywood releases.
During the interview, Saif shared, "I see a time before Dhurandhar and a time after. It's up to us whether we catch up or not and wake up or not," highlighting that filmmakers should keep pace with shifting trends instead of relying on old templates.
He also praised the franchise's use of music, highlighting Shararat for seamlessly fitting into the story through a wedding sequence rather than functioning as a traditional item song.
The Cocktail star said the approach felt natural and marked a refreshing change in commercial cinema.
Dhurandhar success
Saif Ali Khan's comments come as the Dhurandhar franchise continues to rank among the biggest blockbusters in modern Indian cinema.
The original film, released in December 2025, and its sequel, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, which premiered in March 2026, reportedly earned more than Rs 3,100 crore worldwide combined.
The second installment alone contributed nearly half of Bollywood's domestic box office revenue during the first half of 2026, underlining its unprecedented impact.
Saif Ali Khan work front
On the work front, Saif Ali Khan was last seen in Netflix's Kartavya. He will next appear in Hum Hindustani and Priyadarshan's Haiwaan, which reunites him with Akshay Kumar after nearly two decades.