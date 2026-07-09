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  • By Hania Jamil
  • Updated 2 hours ago
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Amitabh Bachchan breaks silence after backlash over 'black' comment on French footballers

The Bollywood actor landed in hot water following a controversial X post linked to the French football team

  • By Hania Jamil
  • Updated 2 hours ago
Amitabh Bachchan breaks silence after backlash over black comment on French footballers
Amitabh Bachchan breaks silence after backlash over 'black' comment on French footballers

Amitabh Bachchan has shared a cryptic post days after facing backlash for his shocking comments linked to the French football players.

The Bollywood legend landed in trouble after the France national football team advanced in the 2026 World Cup by handing a stunning defeat to Paraguay.

What did Amitabh Bachchan say about the French team?

Following the game, Amitabh turned to his X account, penning, "The FRENCH !! 11 players in team .. 10 Black .. !! 1 white !!? the POWER of BLACK."

Amitabh Bachchans X post
Amitabh Bachchan's X post 

The post caused a frenzy among the Bollywood actor's fans over the racial description of the French football team.

Many netizens accused the actor of reducing the French players to the colour of their skin and highlighted that the athletes should be recognised by their nationality rather than race.


After the scrutiny, Amitabh seemingly acknowledged his mistake and shared how every day is a learning opportunity in his new blog post.

Amitabh Bachchan reacts to France football team controversy

Addressing the backlash, Amitabh penned in his Tumblr post, "Every day is an education .. every day is a fresh and new learning .. every day is cherished for the opportunities it gives to be able to comply with the change and the new."

"Learning is divine .. what was unknown and left to specialists, is good, one must have the ability to pick up whatever the ones that have the knowledge and experience, convey.. nothing like understanding the self and the meaning of it, it shall ever reflect upon your .. YOUR understanding and reading and your own reckoning," he added.

Further in the blog post, Amitabh wrote that admitting one's mistake is not wrong and that the most refined way to end the debate "is to finally tell the other: 'You know! you may be right'."

Amitabh Bachchan's upcoming movie

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan is gearing up to return in the sequel to the blockbuster mythological sci-fi film Kalki 2898 AD

Helmed by Nag Ashwin, the upcoming film also features Prabhas and Kamal Haasan in key roles. The first part featured Deepika Padukone, who will not return for the sequel.

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