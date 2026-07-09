Janhvi Kapoor gives sweet nod to boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya at family celebration

Janhvi Kapoor turned heads by flaunting boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya's name in her mehendi, sparking buzz among fans as the actress made a stylish public appearance.
The Dhadak starler garnered the attention at sister Anshula Kapoor's wedding reception in a Manish Malhotra ensemble, with fans also spotting a sweet tribute to boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya in her look.
She wore a silk saree paired with a strapless blouse that had fans gushing over her look
Kapoor took to Instagram to offer a peek at the wedding celebrations through a collection of photos.
Alongside compliments for her outfit, fans pointed out the mehendi design bearing Shikhar's nickname, "Shikhu."
Shikhar's nickname was subtly woven into the intricate mehendi design as a romantic nod to her boyfriend.
Janhvi Kapoor and Shikhar Pahariya relationship
Janhvi Kapoor and Shikhar Pahariya have reportedly been dating for years.
The two reportedly transitioned from longtime friends to romantic partners after years of knowing each other.
Reports of them dating first surfaced in 2016, but it was later reported that they parted ways after Janhvi made her Bollywood debut with Dhadak in 2018.
While they were apart, Janhvi and Shikhar stayed away from the spotlight and remained private about their personal lives.
However, in 2023, the pair were frequently seen together at parties, vacations, temple visits and Anant Ambani's wedding celebrations, sparking reconciliation rumors.
They have also frequently been seen visiting the Tirupati temple together.
This isn't the first time Janhvi Kapoor has paid tribute to Shikhar Pahariya, who is the grandson of former Maharashtra Chief Minister Sushilkumar Shinde, through her fashion.
In 2024, she wore a necklace featuring his nickname, "Shiku," at the screening of her father Boney Kapoor's film Maidaan.
Jhanvi Kapoor workfront
To note, Janhvi Kapoor was last seen in Peddi alongside Ram Charan. She will next star in Lag Ja Gale, backed by Dharma Productions.