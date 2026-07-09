Trending
  • By Javeria Ahmed
  • Updated 33 minutes ago
Make us preferred on Google
Trending

Janhvi Kapoor gives sweet nod to boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya at family celebration

Janhvi Kapoor attended her sister Anshula Kapoor's wedding reception

  • By Javeria Ahmed
  • Updated 33 minutes ago
Janhvi Kapoor gives sweet nod to boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya at family celebration
Janhvi Kapoor gives sweet nod to boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya at family celebration

Janhvi Kapoor turned heads by flaunting boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya's name in her mehendi, sparking buzz among fans as the actress made a stylish public appearance.

The Dhadak starler garnered the attention at sister Anshula Kapoor's wedding reception in a Manish Malhotra ensemble, with fans also spotting a sweet tribute to boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya in her look.

She wore a silk saree paired with a strapless blouse that had fans gushing over her look

Kapoor took to Instagram to offer a peek at the wedding celebrations through a collection of photos.


Alongside compliments for her outfit, fans pointed out the mehendi design bearing Shikhar's nickname, "Shikhu."

Shikhar's nickname was subtly woven into the intricate mehendi design as a romantic nod to her boyfriend.

Janhvi Kapoor and Shikhar Pahariya relationship

Janhvi Kapoor and Shikhar Pahariya have reportedly been dating for years.

The two reportedly transitioned from longtime friends to romantic partners after years of knowing each other.

Reports of them dating first surfaced in 2016, but it was later reported that they parted ways after Janhvi made her Bollywood debut with Dhadak in 2018.

While they were apart, Janhvi and Shikhar stayed away from the spotlight and remained private about their personal lives.

However, in 2023, the pair were frequently seen together at parties, vacations, temple visits and Anant Ambani's wedding celebrations, sparking reconciliation rumors.

They have also frequently been seen visiting the Tirupati temple together.

This isn't the first time Janhvi Kapoor has paid tribute to Shikhar Pahariya, who is the grandson of former Maharashtra Chief Minister Sushilkumar Shinde, through her fashion.

In 2024, she wore a necklace featuring his nickname, "Shiku," at the screening of her father Boney Kapoor's film Maidaan.

Jhanvi Kapoor workfront

To note, Janhvi Kapoor was last seen in Peddi alongside Ram Charan. She will next star in Lag Ja Gale, backed by Dharma Productions.

'King' becomes Shah Rukh Khan's most expensive film? Real budget revealed
'King' becomes Shah Rukh Khan's most expensive film? Real budget revealed
Alia Bhatt, Sharvari's 'Alpha' gains momentum again with day 5 box office rise
Alia Bhatt, Sharvari's 'Alpha' gains momentum again with day 5 box office rise
Salman Khan's jaw-dropping new transformation revealed amid 'Maatrubhumi' CBFC drama
Salman Khan's jaw-dropping new transformation revealed amid 'Maatrubhumi' CBFC drama
Arjun Kapoor makes touching promise to sister Anshula after Rohan Thakkar wedding
Arjun Kapoor makes touching promise to sister Anshula after Rohan Thakkar wedding
Saira Banu remembers Dilip Kumar with heartfelt tribute on 5th death anniversary
Saira Banu remembers Dilip Kumar with heartfelt tribute on 5th death anniversary
Diljit Dosanjh's 'Sutluj' hits new roadblock after CBFC's major objection
Diljit Dosanjh's 'Sutluj' hits new roadblock after CBFC's major objection
Anshula Kapoor ties the knot with Rohan Thakkar in intimate ceremony: See
Anshula Kapoor ties the knot with Rohan Thakkar in intimate ceremony: See
Ali Fazal, Richa Chadha break new ground with first film as lead pair
Ali Fazal, Richa Chadha break new ground with first film as lead pair
Aamir Khan’s wife Gauri Spratt shares wedding photos after private Mumbai ceremony
Aamir Khan’s wife Gauri Spratt shares wedding photos after private Mumbai ceremony
Akshay Kumar issues explosive warning over ‘Hera Pheri 3’ rights in public notice
Akshay Kumar issues explosive warning over ‘Hera Pheri 3’ rights in public notice
Aamir Khan marries Gauri Spratt in intimate ceremony: What we now about their romance?
Aamir Khan marries Gauri Spratt in intimate ceremony: What we now about their romance?
Salman Khan issues first statement after ‘Maatrubhumi’ hits roadblock
Salman Khan issues first statement after ‘Maatrubhumi’ hits roadblock

Popular News

FIFA refereeing chief breaks silence on bias claims after Argentina vs Egypt

FIFA refereeing chief breaks silence on bias claims after Argentina vs Egypt
43 minutes ago
Palace makes joyful announcement after King Charles pursues Harry for Archie, Lilibet reunion

Palace makes joyful announcement after King Charles pursues Harry for Archie, Lilibet reunion
59 minutes ago
France vs Morocco: World Cup quarterfinal start time, lineups, predictions

France vs Morocco: World Cup quarterfinal start time, lineups, predictions

3 hours ago